You don't have to be a horse racing fan to appreciate the feat Irish jockey Michael Sweeney achieved at the Killeagh Point to Point in Cork on Sunday afternoon.

Sweeney, riding on the Declan Queally–trained "Ask Heather," was in a contested race for first place when his horse hit a rough patch right before the final hurdle.

Sweeney began to fall off of the horse and looked well on his way to being out of the race. But just as soon as he started to slide, Sweeney's reflexes kicked in, helping him hop back on top and win the race.

Watch the jockey's incredible recovery below.

The year has barely started, but this miraculous recovery may have a case for being one of 2019's best racing moments.