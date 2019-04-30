Tuesday's draw will determine the post positions for the 145th Kentucky Derby.

The draw will start at 11 a.m. ET, with the pill pull for horses No. 1-10 going form 11:06 to 11:12 a.m. The pill pull for horses No. 11-20 will be from 11:14 to 11:21 a.m.

Omaha Beach enters this week as the betting favorite.

Last year's winner, Justify started from the No. 7 post. The horse went on to win the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes to become the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown.

The Kentucky Derby will be Saturday at 6:50 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch the draw.

How to watch

When: 11 a.m. ET

TV: None

Live stream: KentuckyDerby.com