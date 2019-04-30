Find out how the post positions draw for the 145th Kentucky Derby.
Tuesday's draw will determine the post positions for the 145th Kentucky Derby.
The draw will start at 11 a.m. ET, with the pill pull for horses No. 1-10 going form 11:06 to 11:12 a.m. The pill pull for horses No. 11-20 will be from 11:14 to 11:21 a.m.
Omaha Beach enters this week as the betting favorite.
Last year's winner, Justify started from the No. 7 post. The horse went on to win the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes to become the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown.
The Kentucky Derby will be Saturday at 6:50 p.m. ET.
Here’s how to watch the draw.
How to watch
When: 11 a.m. ET
TV: None
Live stream: KentuckyDerby.com