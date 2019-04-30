Kentucky Derby 2019 Post Position Draw Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Horsephotos/Getty Images

Find out how the post positions draw for the 145th Kentucky Derby.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 30, 2019

Tuesday's draw will determine the post positions for the 145th Kentucky Derby.

The draw will start at 11 a.m. ET, with the pill pull for horses No. 1-10 going form 11:06 to 11:12 a.m. The pill pull for horses No. 11-20 will be from 11:14 to 11:21 a.m.

Omaha Beach enters this week as the betting favorite.

Last year's winner, Justify started from the No. 7 post. The horse went on to win the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes to become the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown.

The Kentucky Derby will be Saturday at 6:50 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch the draw.

How to watch

When: 11 a.m. ET

TV: None

Live stream: KentuckyDerby.com

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message