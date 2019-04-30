Here's the 2019 Kentucky Derby draw and post positions.
Horses and jockeys learned their respective post position draws for the 2019 Kentucky Derby on Tuesday.
Last year’s winner, Justify, started from the seventh post position. This year's favorites include Omaha Beach and Game Winner. Omaha Beach landed in the No. 12 spot. Game Winner will start out of position No. 16.
The 145th running of the Derby takes place on Saturday evening from Churchill Downs in Louisville, with a posting time of 6:50 p.m. ET.
Here are the starting positions for each horse:
Gate 1: War of Will
Gate 2: Tax
Gate 3: By My Standards
Gate 4: Gray Magician
Gate 5: Improbable
Gate 6: Vekoma
Gate 7: Maximum Security
Gate 8: Tacitus
Gate 9: Plus Que Parfait
Gate 10: Cutting Humor
Gate 11: Haikal
Gate 12: Omaha Beach
Gate 13: Code of Honor
Gate 14: Win Win Win
Gate 15: Master Fencer
Gate 16: Game Winner
Gate 17: Roadster
Gate 18: Long Range Toddy
Gate 19: Spinoff
Gate 20: Country House