Kentucky Derby 2019 Post Positions: Omaha Beach Draws No. 12, Game Winner in No. 16

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Here's the 2019 Kentucky Derby draw and post positions.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 30, 2019

Horses and jockeys learned their respective post position draws for the 2019 Kentucky Derby on Tuesday. 

Last year’s winner, Justify, started from the seventh post position. This year's favorites include Omaha Beach and Game Winner. Omaha Beach landed in the No. 12 spot. Game Winner will start out of position No. 16.

The 145th running of the Derby takes place on Saturday evening from Churchill Downs in Louisville, with a posting time of 6:50 p.m. ET.

Here are the starting positions for each horse:

Gate 1: War of Will

Gate 2: Tax

Gate 3: By My Standards

Gate 4: Gray Magician

Gate 5: Improbable

Gate 6: Vekoma

Gate 7: Maximum Security

Gate 8: Tacitus

Gate 9: Plus Que Parfait

Gate 10: Cutting Humor

Gate 11: Haikal

Gate 12: Omaha Beach

Gate 13: Code of Honor

Gate 14: Win Win Win

Gate 15: Master Fencer

Gate 16: Game Winner 

Gate 17: Roadster

Gate 18: Long Range Toddy

Gate 19: Spinoff

Gate 20: Country House

