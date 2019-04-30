The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby, or "The Greatest Two Minutes In Sports" will takes place on Saturday, May 4 from Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Last year's winner Justify, with jockey Mike Smith and trainer Bob Baffert, started from No. 7 post and had odds of 3-1 at the time of the morning line odds.

Justify went on to win the Preakness Stakes and and Belmont Stakes to become the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown.

A full list of the morning line odds are below with the post position in parentheses.

Omaha Beach 4–1 (12)

Game Winner 5–1 (16)

Improbable 6–1 (5)

Roadster 6–1 (17)

Maximum Security 10–1 (7)

Tacitus 10–1 (8)

Code Of Honor 15–1 (13)

Win Win Win 15–1 (14)

Vekoma 20–1 (6)

War Of Will 20–1 (1)

Tax 20–1 (2)

By My Standards 20–1 (3)

Long Range Toddy 30–1 (18)

Country House 30–1 (20)

Spinoff 30–1 (19)

Haikal 30–1 (11)

Cutting Humor 30–1 (10)

Plus Que Parfait 30–1 (9)

Gray Magician 50–1 (4)

Master Fencer 50–1 (15)