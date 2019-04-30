2019 Kentucky Derby Odds: Omaha Beach Is Morning Line Favorite

The 2019 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday. See the latest odds here.

By Scooby Axson
April 30, 2019

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby, or "The Greatest Two Minutes In Sports" will takes place on Saturday, May 4 from Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Last year's winner Justify, with jockey Mike Smith and trainer Bob Baffert, started from No. 7 post and had odds of 3-1 at the time of the morning line odds.

Justify went on to win the Preakness Stakes and and Belmont Stakes to become the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown.

A full list of the morning line odds are below with the post position in parentheses.

Omaha Beach  4–1 (12)
Game Winner 5–1 (16)
Improbable 6–1 (5)
Roadster 6–1 (17)
Maximum Security 10–1 (7)
Tacitus 10–1 (8)
Code Of Honor 15–1 (13)
Win Win Win 15–1 (14)
Vekoma 20–1 (6)
Vekoma 20–1 (6)
War Of Will 20–1 (1)
Tax 20–1 (2)
War Of Will 20–1 (1)
Vekoma 20–1 (6)
By My Standards 20–1 (3)
Vekoma 20–1 (6)
Long Range Toddy 30–1 (18)
Country House 30–1 (20)
Spinoff 30–1 (19)
Haikal 30–1 (11)
Cutting Humor 30–1 (10)
Plus Que Parfait 30–1 (9)
Gray Magician 50–1 (4)
Master Fencer 50–1 (15)

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message