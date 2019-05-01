Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach will not compete in Saturday's race, Churchill Downs announced on Wednesday.

According to trainer Richard Mandella, Omaha Beach was scratched from the race after the colt was diagnosed with an entrapped epiglottis, an obstruction that compromises a horse's ability to breathe during exercise.

The condition was discovered after a cough and scope, Mandella told the track. Omaha Beach had also been dealing with a quarter crack in the weeks leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

Omaha Beach was the morning-line favorite at 4–1. Bodemeister, at 30–1, will replace Omaha Beach.