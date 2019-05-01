Kentucky Derby Favorite Omaha Beach Will Not Race Due to Entrapped Epiglottis

Omaha Beach will scratch from the Kentucky Derby with an epiglottic entrapment.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 01, 2019

Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach will not compete in Saturday's race, Churchill Downs announced on Wednesday.

According to trainer Richard Mandella, Omaha Beach was scratched from the race after the colt was diagnosed with an entrapped epiglottis, an obstruction that compromises a horse's ability to breathe during exercise. 

The condition was discovered after a cough and scope, Mandella told the track. Omaha Beach had also been dealing with a quarter crack in the weeks leading up to the Kentucky Derby. 

Omaha Beach was the morning-line favorite at 4–1. Bodemeister, at 30–1, will replace Omaha Beach.

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message