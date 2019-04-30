The Kentucky Derby takes place Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs and it will be the 145th running of the Race for the Roses and the largest ever $3 million purse.

Omaha Beach is this year's favorite at 4-1 odds and will be running out of the No. 12 gate. Following Omaha Beach with the next best odds to win the Derby are Game Winner at 5–1, Roadster and Improbable at 6-1, Tacitus and Maximum Security at 10-1 and then Code of Honor at 15-1.

The use of a starting gate position has only been around since 1930, so not every winner is accounted for in this list.

The Kentucky Derby will air on NBC from 2:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. ET. The main event race is set to begin at 6:50 p.m. ET. Viewers will also be able to stream the race on the NBC Sports App and Fubo.

Check out a full list of the odds for each horse in the race along with how well each position has done historically.

Gate 1 (Eight previous winners): War of Will 20–1

Gate 2 (Seven previous winners): Tax 20-1

Gate 3 (Five previous winners): By My Standards 20-1

Gate 4 (Five previous winners): Gray Magician 50–1

Gate 5 (10 previous winners): Improbable 6–1

Gate 6 (Two previous winners): Vekoma 20-1

Gate 7 (Seven previous winners): Maximum Security 10-1

Gate 8 (Eight previous winners): Tacitus 10-1

Gate 9 (Four previous winners): Plus Que Parfait 30-1

Gate 10 (Nine previous winners): Cutting Humor 30-1

Gate 11 (Two previous winners): Haikal 30-1

Gate 12 (Three previous winners): Omaha Beach 4-1

Gate 13 (Five previous winners): Code of Honor 15-1

Gate 14 (Two previous winners): Win Win Win 5-1

Gate 15 (Three previous winners): Master Fencer 50-1

Gate 16 (Five previous winners): Game Winner 5-1

Gate 17 (Zero previous winners): Roadster 6-1

Gate 18 (Two previous winners): Long Range Toddy 30-1

Gate 19 (One previous winners): Spinoff 30-1

Gate 20 (One previous winners): Country House 30-1