2019 Kentucky Derby: Live Results, Race Winners Tracker

Find out the winners for each race at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

By Jenna West
May 04, 2019

Saturday is one of the biggest days in horse racing, as the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

While over 150,000 fans will gather at the track to take in "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," the day is packed with 14 total races for spectators and bettors to watch. Gates at Churchill Downs open at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday morning, and the first race starts at 10:30 a.m. ET.

This post will be updated with live results for each race at Churchill Downs.

1. 10:30 a.m.

2. 11:01 a.m.

3. 11:31 a.m.

4. 12:03 p.m.

5. 12:35 p.m.

6. 1:13 p.m.

7. 1:55 p.m.

8. 2:45 p.m.

9. 3:37 p.m.

10. 4:28 p.m.

11. 5:25 p.m. (Old Forester Turf Classic)

12. 6:50 p.m. (Kentucky Derby)

13. 7:50 p.m.

14. 8:20 p.m.

