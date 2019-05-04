Kentucky Derby history was set on Saturday at Chuchill Downs when Maximum Security became the first ever horse to cross the finish line first and not win.

Instead, it was Country House, a 65-1 underdog, that won the first American Triple Crown race. Maximum Security led for nearly the entire Run of the Roses and was the Derby's unofficial winner when it pulled ahead of the pack and finished first.

However, Country House's jockey Flavien Prat and trainer William I. Mott filed an objection, claiming that Maximum Security stepped out of his lane, made contact with neighboring horse Will of War and obstructed the other horses in the process, which impeded their ability to catch the leader. Stewards reviewed the incident and ultimately ruled in favor of Country House. Maximum Security was disqualified.

Several viewers took to Twitter to react to the controversy. The New Orleans Saints even compared the debate to the NFC Championship's controversial pass interference non-call.

Here are some of the best reactions:

The Derby. WOW. Maximum Security was robbed! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 4, 2019

Wait what happened in the Derby? 👀👀 — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) May 4, 2019

Hey, Maximum Security. Sometimes it be like that 🐎



Not sure if you’re reading this though because you’re a horse 🙃#KentuckyDerby2019 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 4, 2019

🧐 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 4, 2019

Sean Payton should switch to horse racing. — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) May 4, 2019

Wowwwwwwwwwwwww! How much 💰💰💰💰💰 just swung on that decision? #KentuckDerby — Mike Berman (@MikeBermanNBC) May 4, 2019

W O W



Never rip up a ticket in anger. 65-1! — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) May 4, 2019

Maximum Security right now... pic.twitter.com/rhmdRc3Qqe — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 4, 2019

If you own a ticket that had interference replay controversy in both the NFC Championship Game and the Kentucky Derby, let me know how much you cash. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) May 4, 2019