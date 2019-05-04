Twitter Reacts to Country House's Controversial Kentucky Derby Win Over Maximum Security

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first, but was disqualified after an obejction and subsequent review showed he committed obstruction.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 04, 2019

Kentucky Derby history was set on Saturday at Chuchill Downs when Maximum Security became the first ever horse to cross the finish line first and not win.

Instead, it was Country House, a 65-1 underdog, that won the first American Triple Crown race. Maximum Security led for nearly the entire Run of the Roses and was the Derby's unofficial winner when it pulled ahead of the pack and finished first.

However, Country House's jockey Flavien Prat and trainer William I. Mott filed an objection, claiming that Maximum Security stepped out of his lane, made contact with neighboring horse Will of War and obstructed the other horses in the process, which impeded their ability to catch the leader. Stewards reviewed the incident and ultimately ruled in favor of Country House. Maximum Security was disqualified.

Several viewers took to Twitter to react to the controversy. The New Orleans Saints even compared the debate to the NFC Championship's controversial pass interference non-call.

Here are some of the best reactions:

