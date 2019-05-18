Horses typically get attention at races for their majestic performances and fast finish times. However, one horse had fans entertained by his independent spirit at Saturday's Preakness Stakes.

Bodexpress had a mind of his own as he exited the gate and tossed off jockey John Velazquez. The horse continued around the track jockeyless near the back of the pack and evaded outriders who tried to corral him. After War of Will finished first to win, an outrider eventually caught up to Bodexpress, and stewards later listed him as "did not finish."

From the middle of the chaos of the #KYDerby, to the winner of the #Preakness.



War of Will takes the second jewel of the Triple Crown. pic.twitter.com/MzXHpj0GPr — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 18, 2019

Velazquez told NBC after the race that he was not injured during the fall and called the incident "disappointing."

"He wasn't behaving well in the gate," Velazquez said. "He got me against the wall. Obviously, when the doors opened, I was [thrust] off. I lost my balance, and went off. I'm disappointed. To come into a big race like this. Some things like this happen with horses. But I'm just disappointed."

Despite War of Will winning the Preakness Stakes, many viewers enjoyed watching Bodexpress run jockey-less the most. Fans took to Twitter to toast Bodexpress for his unique approach to the race.

Bodexpress was out at the Preankess having the best time 😂 pic.twitter.com/PInaV1HdMl — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 18, 2019

Props to Bodexpress for finishing out the work day even though the boss left to go home early 😂pic.twitter.com/Z2xBhJs8Hi — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 18, 2019

Bodexpress:



• lost his jockey at the start of the race

• kept racing even after the race

• is our Preakness MVP pic.twitter.com/k9OIIpiorh — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 18, 2019

Pundits: Driverless cars are the future.



Bodexpress: Hold my oats. — Eric Adelson (@eric_adelson) May 18, 2019

Bodexpress is a strong independent horse who don’t need no man #preakness2019 — Ems (@_emelizabeth) May 18, 2019

In the history of horse racing I have never cheered harder for a horse than I was cheering for Bodexpress without a jockey — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) May 18, 2019

Bodexpress 👏 is 👏 the 👏 hero 👏 we 👏 need 👏 pic.twitter.com/FmQ7SsOLxL — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) May 18, 2019

The final leg of the Triple Crown will be held on June 8 at the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, N.Y.