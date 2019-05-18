Bodexpress Ran the Preakness Stakes Without His Jockey and Twitter Loved His Independent Spirit

Screenshot/Twitter

Horse racing fans on twitter loved Bodexpress's independent spirit in Saturday's Preakness Stakes.

By Jenna West
May 18, 2019

Horses typically get attention at races for their majestic performances and fast finish times. However, one horse had fans entertained by his independent spirit at Saturday's Preakness Stakes.

Bodexpress had a mind of his own as he exited the gate and tossed off jockey John Velazquez. The horse continued around the track jockeyless near the back of the pack and evaded outriders who tried to corral him. After War of Will finished first to win, an outrider eventually caught up to Bodexpress, and stewards later listed him as "did not finish."

Velazquez told NBC after the race that he was not injured during the fall and called the incident "disappointing." 

"He wasn't behaving well in the gate," Velazquez said. "He got me against the wall. Obviously, when the doors opened, I was [thrust] off. I lost my balance, and went off. I'm disappointed. To come into a big race like this. Some things like this happen with horses. But I'm just disappointed."  

Despite War of Will winning the Preakness Stakes, many viewers enjoyed watching Bodexpress run jockey-less the most. Fans took to Twitter to toast Bodexpress for his unique approach to the race.

The final leg of the Triple Crown will be held on June 8 at the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, N.Y.

