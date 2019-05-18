Horse racing fans on twitter loved Bodexpress's independent spirit in Saturday's Preakness Stakes.
Horses typically get attention at races for their majestic performances and fast finish times. However, one horse had fans entertained by his independent spirit at Saturday's Preakness Stakes.
Bodexpress had a mind of his own as he exited the gate and tossed off jockey John Velazquez. The horse continued around the track jockeyless near the back of the pack and evaded outriders who tried to corral him. After War of Will finished first to win, an outrider eventually caught up to Bodexpress, and stewards later listed him as "did not finish."
From the middle of the chaos of the #KYDerby, to the winner of the #Preakness.— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 18, 2019
War of Will takes the second jewel of the Triple Crown. pic.twitter.com/MzXHpj0GPr
Velazquez told NBC after the race that he was not injured during the fall and called the incident "disappointing."
"He wasn't behaving well in the gate," Velazquez said. "He got me against the wall. Obviously, when the doors opened, I was [thrust] off. I lost my balance, and went off. I'm disappointed. To come into a big race like this. Some things like this happen with horses. But I'm just disappointed."
Despite War of Will winning the Preakness Stakes, many viewers enjoyed watching Bodexpress run jockey-less the most. Fans took to Twitter to toast Bodexpress for his unique approach to the race.
Bodexpress was out at the Preankess having the best time 😂 pic.twitter.com/PInaV1HdMl— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 18, 2019
Props to Bodexpress for finishing out the work day even though the boss left to go home early 😂pic.twitter.com/Z2xBhJs8Hi— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 18, 2019
Bodexpress:— SB Nation (@SBNation) May 18, 2019
• lost his jockey at the start of the race
• kept racing even after the race
• is our Preakness MVP pic.twitter.com/k9OIIpiorh
Pundits: Driverless cars are the future.— Eric Adelson (@eric_adelson) May 18, 2019
Bodexpress: Hold my oats.
Bodexpress is a strong independent horse who don’t need no man #preakness2019— Ems (@_emelizabeth) May 18, 2019
In the history of horse racing I have never cheered harder for a horse than I was cheering for Bodexpress without a jockey— Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) May 18, 2019
Bodexpress 👏 is 👏 the 👏 hero 👏 we 👏 need 👏 pic.twitter.com/FmQ7SsOLxL— Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) May 18, 2019
The final leg of the Triple Crown will be held on June 8 at the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, N.Y.