Federal prosecutors in New York have charged more than two dozen people for allegedly illegally doping racehorses.

A group of 27 people, including trainers and veterinarians, are accused of participating in the scheme. According to charging documents, the operation was "orchestrated to manufacture, distribute and receive adulterated and misbranded PEDs and to secretly administer those PEDs to racehorses."

Participants "manufactured, sold, shipped, delivered, received and administered at least thousands of units of PEDs."

The defendants ran horses at tracks in New York, New Jersey, Kentucky, Ohio, Florida and the United Arab Emirates, according to prosecutors.

Trainer Jorge Navarro is accused of "[executing] this scheme by using PEDs designed to evade drug tests, physically concealing containers of PEDs, physically concealing containers of PEDs and drug paraphernalia from state regulators and racing officials."

Prosecutors allege Navarro gave PEDs to one of his most successful racehorses X Y Jet, who died at eight years old in early January. Navarro announced in a statement at the time that X Y Jet died of a heart attack. The racehorse earned more than $3 million in purses in 26 starts, with his biggest win coming at the 2019 Dubai Golden Shaheen Stakes.

