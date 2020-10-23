Race of the Week: Will the Canadian Triple Crown Champion Take Home the Breeders' Stakes?

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday’s Breeder’s Stakes from Woodbine, including the latest odds and his best bets.

This weekend, racing fans enjoy some fantastic graded stakes action at Woodbine. Among the 11 races on the card is the $400,000 Breeders' Stakes which has drawn a field of 12.

We were not treated to a Triple Crown horse here in the United States, however there is chance we could see a Canadian Triple Crown winner if the even-money favorite Mighty Heart (1/1) can win the Breeder’s Stakes after taking down the Queen’s Plate Stakes and the Prince of Wales Stakes. The ‘one-eyed’ horse has overcome his handicap and become an easy sentimental rooting choice as he chases the amazing feat.

Belichick (7/2), who is named after the New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, comes in as the second overall betting choice after finishing a respectable second behind Mighty Heart in the Queen’s Plate Stakes. This son of Lemon Drop Kid looks to be in peak form with a stellar morning work at Woodbine back on October 17.

English Conqueror (12/1) is an intriguing longshot who has the pedigree in the blood lines to relish the distance here on the turf and comes into the race trending in the right direction after breaking his maiden at Woodbine back on September 19.

Who will cross the finish line first? Let’s take a look at the odds and dive deeper.

Breeder’s Stakes

Racetrack: Woodbine, Ontario, Canada

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020

Purse: $400,000

Distance: 1 ½ M, Turf

Race: 10

Post Time: 5:43 pm EST / 2:43 pm PST

HORSES OF NOTE: Listed by post number, name, and odds

#8 Mighty Heart (1/1) - The formula suggests this sentimental choice is a deserving favorite. He drew in well in this spot and if he takes to the turf surface he will earn the Canadian Triple Crown. Pick

#5 English Conqueror (12/1) - This colt has perhaps the best pedigree to relish the turf and the added distance. With so many unknowns of the top rivals and the turf switch, his experience on the lawn rates him as a solid longshot to upset the field at double-digit odds. Top Longshot

#9 Belichick (7/2) - He is the stable mate of the morning-line favorite, Mighty Heart, but would he really be looking to take away the distinguished feat of a Triple Crown in this spot? My lean is no. However, we know anyone (or animal) named Belichick is always out to win. Threat

Breeders’ Stakes Formula Rankings

#8 Mighty Heart

Mighty Heart #5 English Conqueror

English Conqueror #9 Belichick

Belichick #4 Olliemyboy

Olliemyboy #3 Clayton

Clayton #11 Told It All

Told It All #6 Glorious Tribute

Glorious Tribute #12 Muskoka Giant

Muskoka Giant #7 Deviant

Deviant #2 Enchant Me

Enchant Me #1 Meyer

Meyer #10 Kunal

Breeders’ Stakes Betting Breakdown

Frankie Taddeo, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Vegas Insider (@Frankie_Fantasy)

This race is absolutely wide open. My top play is #8 Mighty Heart (1/1) who I will use with #9 Belichick (7/2) and #3 Clayton (6/1). My favorite top longshot that I will be using on all tickets is #5 English Conqueror (12/1).

Exacta BOX: 8-5-9-3-4

$1 wager: $20

Exacta P/W: 8,5 / 3,4,5,6,7,8,9,11,12

$1 wager: $16

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 8 with 3,4,5,9 with 2,3,4,5,6,7,9,11,12

$1 wager: $32

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 5,8,9 with 5,8,9 with 2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,11,12

$1 wager: $46

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll

Be sure to check back all week long for the BEST Sharp Betting information shared here only at SI Gambling! You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy and subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO to gain access to his "Vegas Whispers" betting information.