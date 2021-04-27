2021 Kentucky Derby Odds: Essential Quality Leads Field

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The 147th edition of the Kentucky Derby will be held on Saturday evening as a crowded field of 20 horses takes the track at Churchill Downs.

Post positions for the 20-horse field were released on Tuesday. Essential Quality will enter as the favorite and race from the No. 14 post, with Luis Saez serving as its jockey. Rock Your World has the second-best odds to win Saturday's race, with Joel Rosario's horse slated to open the race right next to Essential Quality in the No. 15 post.

This year's edition of the race will be run with a limited fan capacity, but will return to its normal May window.

2021 Kentucky Derby: Early Betting Profiles & Analysis

Check out the entire field for the 2021 Kentucky Derby below, with the post position and odds listed for each entrant:

Known Agenda – 6-1 Like the King – 50-1 Brooklyn Strong – 50-1 Keepmeinmind – 50-1 Sainthood – 50-1 O Besos – 20-1 Mandaloun – 15-1 Medina Spirit – 15-1 Hot Rod Charlie – 8-1 Midnight Bourbon – 20-1 Dynamic One – 20-1 Helium – 50-1 Hidden Stash – 50-1 Essential Quality – 2-1 Rock Your World – 5-1 King Fury – 20-1 Highly Motivated – 10-1 Super Stock – 30-1 Soup and Sandwich – 30-1 Bourbonic – 30-1

