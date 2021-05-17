Baffert Suspended From Belmont, Medina Spirit Barred

Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Derby Winner Medina Spirit's Positive Steroid Test Adds to Questions Surrounding Bob Baffert
Derby Winner Medina Spirit's Positive Steroid Test Adds to Questions Surrounding Bob Baffert

New York Racing Officials Suspend Baffert, Bar Medina Spirit From Belmont Stakes

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The New York Racing Association (NYRA) has suspended Bob Baffert, barring his horses from the Belmont Stakes as well as any event at Belmont Park or Saratoga Race Course this summer.

The NYRA said in a statement that the suspension is simply not a reaction to Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit testing positive for betamethasone earlier this month. Rather, the decision takes "into account the fact that other horses trained by Mr. Baffert have failed drug tests in the recent past, resulting in the assessment of penalties against him by thoroughbred racing regulators in Kentucky, California, and Arkansas." 

“In order to maintain a successful thoroughbred racing industry in New York, NYRA must protect the integrity of the sport for our fans, the betting public and racing participants,” NYRA President Dave O’Rourke said in a statement. “That responsibility demands the action taken today in the best interests of thoroughbred racing.”

The Hall of Fame trainer's horses have completed the Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes twice in the last six years, but Medina Spirit's loss at the Preakness last weekend ended Baffert's chances at another Triple Crown.

Medina Spirit passed three rounds of blood sample testing ahead of the Preakness, where it finished third behind Rombauer and Midnight Bourbon. Churchill Downs also suspended Baffert after Medina Spirit tested positive for 21 picograms of betamethasone, the fifth positive drug test by a Baffert horse in the last 14 months. 

Baffert later said the source of the positive test may have come from an antifungal ointment called Otomax used to treat a rash prior to the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs is currently waiting on a split sample—confirmation of the positive test would disqualify the horse and crown runner-up Mandaloun as the winner. 

The NYRA also said that it will await those results before making a final determination on Baffert's temporary suspension. 

More Horse Racing Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Bob Baffert fielding questions.
Play
Horse Racing

Baffert Suspended From Belmont, Medina Spirit Barred

The New York Racing Association has suspended Bob Baffert from entering horses at Belmont Park, Saratoga Race Course and Aqueduct Racetrack.

USATSI_16070060
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of May 17

A cheatsheet with weekly ranked projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

The Olympics logo
Olympics

Full-Blown Boycott Pushed for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

A coalition representing Uyghurs, Tibetans, residents of Hong Kong and others issued a statement Monday calling for the boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Harry Kane after Spurs match vs. Wolves
Soccer

Report: Kane Asks to Leave Tottenham This Summer

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all reportedly made contact with the Spurs forward's representatives.

Albert Pujols with the Angels
MLB

Albert Pujols Signs With Dodgers

The deal will reportedly not be made official until Monday.

ocean-course-kiawah-island-pga-championship
Golf

Kiawah Island's Ocean Course: By the Numbers

The PGA Championship returns to South Carolina’s seaside monster, made famous by the 1991 Ryder Cup ‘War by the Shore.’

Denver Broncos Helmet
NFL

Broncos Add Kelly Kleine in Historic Scouting Hiring

Kleine is believed to be the highest-ranking woman in scouting in the history of the NFL.

Lakers stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James
Play
Gambling

2021 NBA Futures Postseason Betting Guide

SI Gambling editor Ben Heisler examines the latest futures odds for the 2021 NBA playoffs and play-in tournament.