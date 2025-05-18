Aerial View of Journalism's Preakness Stakes Comeback Shows Incredible Closing Speed
Journalism beat the tightest of deadlines to win the 150th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md., on Saturday.
Trailing by as many as five lengths at one point, Journalism and jockey Umberto Rispoli began to pick up some ground but still found themselves boxed in on the rail as the horses headed for the quarter pole. As a new video from NBC Sports, which features an aerial view of the race, lays out, Rispoli importantly decided to remain on the rail and make a push for the lead on the inside, inviting contact from other horses and jockeys, specifically Goal Oriented and jockey Flavien Prat.
As the video shows, Journalism, the odds-on favorite, turned on the jets, Rispoli and his elbows stood their ground, and as they say, the rest was history.
Journalism, who ran the 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.37, netted $1.2 million with the win.