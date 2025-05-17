SI

Journalism Captures 2025 Preakness Stakes

In a field that was absent of Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty, Journalism has captured the second leg of the 2025 Triple Crown.

In thrilling fashion, Journalism has captured the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

For the second consecutive race in the Triple Crown, Journalism entered the field as the favorite to win the race. By post time on Saturday, the horse was an even-odds favorite to win.

Much like two weeks ago at Churchill Downs, it wasn't an easy race for Journalism despite being earmarked as the favorite. But unlike at the Kentucky Derby, Journalism would not be denied on Saturday at Pimlico.

The horse came from a good five lengths back down the home stretch to win at the wire over the longshot, Gosger, who appeared primed to pull off a thrilling upset. Sandman finished third.

The Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty did not run in Saturday's race

