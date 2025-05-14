Every Horse in the 2025 Preakness Field, Jockeys & More
With the Kentucky Derby in the rearview mirror and the calendar flipped to May, it's time for the Preakness Stakes.
As is always the case, the field for the Preakness Stakes will look a whole lot different than the field at Churchill Downs just two weeks ago. Unlike the Kentucky Derby, which allows up to 20 horses to compete, the Preakness Stakes has a maximum field of 14 horses. Plus, given the quick two-week turnaround between the races, it’s become more common in recent years for Kentucky Derby-winning horses to sit out the Preakness, foregoing the chance to race for the triple crown.
That's exactly what happened ahead of the 2025 Preakness, as both the trainers of Sovereignty, the Derby winner, and Baeza, the third-place finisher, opted out of the second leg of the triple crown at Pimlico Race Course.
But that doesn't mean the Preakness won't still be an exciting and intriging race. The field still features Journalism, the Kentucky Derby favorite who finished runner-up to Sovereignty at Churchill Downs. And with the watchful eyes of five Hall of Fame trainers, including Bob Baffert and Todd Pletcher, overseeing horses in the field, the influence of the sport's very best will be front and center in Baltimore, Md.
So, without further ado, let's meet the horses!
Full 2025 Preakness Field: Horses & Post Positions
Post
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Betting Odds
1
Goal Oriented
Flavien Prat
Bob Baffert
6-1
2
Journalism
Umberto Rispoli
Michael McCarthy
8-5
3
American Promise
Nik Juarez
D. Wayne Lukas
15-1
4
Heart of Honor
Saffie Osborne
Jamie Osborne
12-1
5
Pay Billy
Raul Mena
Michael Gorham
20-1
6
River Thames
Irad Ortiz Jr.
Todd Pletcher
9-2
7
Sandman
John Velazquez
Mark Casse
4-1
8
Clever Again
Jose Ortiz
Steve Asmussen
5-1
9
Gosger
Luis Saez
Brendan Walsh
20-1
Only three horses that ran in the Kentucky Derby, Journalism, Sandman and American Promise, are running in the Preakness Stakes.
Notable Trainers and Jockeys in the Field
The field is laden with Hall of Fame trainers. From eight-time Preakness winner Bob Baffert to six-time winner D. Wayne Lukas, there's no shortage of experienced hands overseeing the horses at Pimlico Race Course. In total, there are five Hall of Fame trainers in the race.
It's also a race filled with both experienced and successful jockeys. Of the most decorated in terms of career accomplishments, it's hard to look past John Velazquez, who will be riding Sandman with Kentucky Derby rider Jose Ortiz now atop Clever Again for the Preakness Stakes. With over $497 million in career earnings as well as three Kentucky Derbys, two Belmonts and a Preakness to his name, Velazquez is among the sport's very best jockeys. Jose Ortiz, Irad Ortiz Jr. and Flavien Prat are among the best jockeys this season in terms of total wins.
In terms of the best and most promising pairings between jockey and trainer, look no further than the Baffert-Prat combo behind Goal Oriented, as well as the Pletcher-Ortiz Jr. pairing behind River Thames.
Asmussen is the winningest trainer in North American horse racing, but has not won the Preakness Stakes since 2009. Can 2022 Preakness winner Jose Ortiz change Asmussen's fortunes atop Clever Again at Pimlico?
And while horse racing fans won't see a horse win the triple crown this year, they could still see history made at Pimlico Race Course, as Saffie Osborne, riding Heart of Honor, could become the first female jockey to win the Preakness Stakes.
Scratches and Alternates
The Bob Baffert-trained Rodriguez, who was also scratched from the Kentucky Derby due to a foot issue, will not be running in the Preakness Stakes.