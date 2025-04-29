SI

Kentucky Derby 2025: Full List of Every Horse's Trainer

Trainer Bob Baffert on the backside Friday morning at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
Trainer Bob Baffert on the backside Friday morning at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday May 3, 2025. A packed field of 21 eligible horses are available to race, and a field of accomplished jockeys and trainers will do whatever they can to earn a victory.

This year, the race features 20 horses and 18 trainers, with one horse waiting in reserve.

Kentucky Derby Trainers for 2025

The 2025 Kentucky Derby has horses trained by 18 trainers, with two trainers entering two. Bob Baffert has entered Citizen Bull and Rodriguez, while Steven M. Asmussen has entered Publisher and Tiztastic.

The full list of horses and their trainers is below, including Baeza, who is currently an alternate.

POST

HORSE

TRAINER

1

Citizen Bull

Bob Baffert

2

Neoequos

Saffie Joseph Jr.

3

Final Gambit

Brad H. Cox

4

Rodriguez

Bob Baffert

5

American Promise

D. Wayne Lukas

6

Admire Daytona

Yukihiro Kato

7

Luxor Cafe

Noriyuki Hori

8

Journalism

Michael W. McCarthy

9

Burnham Square

Ian R. Wilkes

10

Grande

Todd A. Pletcher

11

Flying Mohawk

Whit Beckman

12

East Avenue

Brendan P. Walsh

13

Publisher

Steven M. Asmussen

14

Tiztastic

Steven M. Asmussen

15

Render Judgment

Kenneth G. McPeek

16

Coal Battle

Lonnie Briley

17

Sandman

Mark E. Casse

18

Sovereignty

William I. Mott

19

Chunk Of Gold

Ethan West

20

Owen Almighty

Brian A. Lynch

AE

Baeza

John Shirreffs

Baffert and D. Wayne Lukas both have horses in the race this year and they are two of the most successful trainers in the history of the Kentucky Derby.

Lukas has trained four winning horses in 49 starts entering 2025. His last victory came in 1999 when Charismatic won from the 16th post. He also won in 1996 with Grindstone, 1995 with Thunder Gulch and 1988 with Winning Colors.

Baffert is tied for the most derby wins with six. His last win came in 2020 when Authentic finished first. His first victory came in 1997 with Silver Charm, and he also boasts wins in 1998 with Real Quiet, 2002 with War Emblem and the last two Triple Crown winners in American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018.

In 2021, Baffert also had the fastest horse at the Derby as Medina Spirit crossed the line first, but was later disqualified after testing positive for a banned substance. Mandaloun was elevated to first place. For that incident, Baffert was suspended from the Kentucky Derby for three years. This year marks his first year back at the race since serving that suspension.

Last year, Kenneth G. McPeek trained winner Mystik Dan. McPeek will look to repeat this year with entry Render Judgment.

