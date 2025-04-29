Kentucky Derby 2025: Full List of Every Horse's Trainer
The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday May 3, 2025. A packed field of 21 eligible horses are available to race, and a field of accomplished jockeys and trainers will do whatever they can to earn a victory.
This year, the race features 20 horses and 18 trainers, with one horse waiting in reserve.
Kentucky Derby Trainers for 2025
The 2025 Kentucky Derby has horses trained by 18 trainers, with two trainers entering two. Bob Baffert has entered Citizen Bull and Rodriguez, while Steven M. Asmussen has entered Publisher and Tiztastic.
The full list of horses and their trainers is below, including Baeza, who is currently an alternate.
POST
HORSE
TRAINER
1
Citizen Bull
Bob Baffert
2
Neoequos
Saffie Joseph Jr.
3
Final Gambit
Brad H. Cox
4
Rodriguez
Bob Baffert
5
American Promise
D. Wayne Lukas
6
Admire Daytona
Yukihiro Kato
7
Luxor Cafe
Noriyuki Hori
8
Journalism
Michael W. McCarthy
9
Burnham Square
Ian R. Wilkes
10
Grande
Todd A. Pletcher
11
Flying Mohawk
Whit Beckman
12
East Avenue
Brendan P. Walsh
13
Publisher
Steven M. Asmussen
14
Tiztastic
Steven M. Asmussen
15
Render Judgment
Kenneth G. McPeek
16
Coal Battle
Lonnie Briley
17
Sandman
Mark E. Casse
18
Sovereignty
William I. Mott
19
Chunk Of Gold
Ethan West
20
Owen Almighty
Brian A. Lynch
AE
Baeza
John Shirreffs
Baffert and D. Wayne Lukas both have horses in the race this year and they are two of the most successful trainers in the history of the Kentucky Derby.
Lukas has trained four winning horses in 49 starts entering 2025. His last victory came in 1999 when Charismatic won from the 16th post. He also won in 1996 with Grindstone, 1995 with Thunder Gulch and 1988 with Winning Colors.
Baffert is tied for the most derby wins with six. His last win came in 2020 when Authentic finished first. His first victory came in 1997 with Silver Charm, and he also boasts wins in 1998 with Real Quiet, 2002 with War Emblem and the last two Triple Crown winners in American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018.
In 2021, Baffert also had the fastest horse at the Derby as Medina Spirit crossed the line first, but was later disqualified after testing positive for a banned substance. Mandaloun was elevated to first place. For that incident, Baffert was suspended from the Kentucky Derby for three years. This year marks his first year back at the race since serving that suspension.
Last year, Kenneth G. McPeek trained winner Mystik Dan. McPeek will look to repeat this year with entry Render Judgment.