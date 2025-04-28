Re-Examining Recent Controversies in the Kentucky Derby
The Kentucky Derby, often referred to as “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” has been an American tradition for more than a century and a half.
The mint juleps, the outlandish hats, the celebrities, the parties, the gambling——it's all part of the charm.
But while the event is synonymous with pageantry and tradition, it has been at the center of a handful of controversies in recent years.
From shocking disqualifications to doping scandals to massive concerns about horse safety, let's dive into the darker side of the Kentucky Derby.
Maximum Security’s 2019 Disqualification
In 2019, Kentucky Derby history was made. For the first time ever, the horse that crossed the finish line first did not win the race.
For nearly 25 minutes after the race had concluded, a winner had not been announced. That's because Maximum Security, the horse that finished before any other, was the subject of an investigation.
After 22 minutes of deliberation, it was decided that Maximum Security had committed a violation during the race, interfering with multiple horses.
As a result, Maximum Security was dropped in the standings behind the lowest-placed finisher it had interfered with, as it broke three paths (running lanes) to the right. While many were upset, there's really no denying that Maximum Security's sharp veer was dangerous, particularly for War of Will and Long Range Toddy, who then had to check sharply to avoid falling. Country House was declared the winner, with Code of Honor in second and Tacitus in third place.
The stewards refused to take any questions after the race, which certainly didn't help matters. This race is still discussed amongst fans, while for Churchill Downs Inc., it’s a race they would rather forget.
Medina Spirit and the 2021 Positive Drug Test
Bob Baffert (who we'll get to later) trained Medina Spirit. Baffert is, unquestionably, the most controversial horse trainer of his generation. His horses have won the Kentucky Derby six times, but his trainees have also failed 30 drug tests over the last 40 or so years.
Medina Spirit was one such horse.
When he was born in 2018, owner Gail Rice hand-fed him for hours. Within a week he was a lively, running, playing colt.
But his pedigree wasn't very impressive. Dam, Mongolian Changa had only won one race before retiring due to injury at 2-years-old. His sire, Protonico (a first-time sire) won four stakes races and had about $1 million in earnings.
So it didn't cost much to breed the two. And it didn't cost much for Christy Whitman to buy Medina Spirit when he was nine months old. Just $1,000.
Whitman is a trainer who specializes in cheap, young horses. She trains them and resells them when they're 2-years-old to people who intend to race them.
Medina Spirit took to her lessons quickly and was sold on July 16, 2020 by Amr Zedan (who also renamed the horse, as it was known as 'Changa Boy' previously). Zedan sent Medina Spirit to Baffert for training.
The horse was kept in Baffert's Los Alamito's Barn, which is where he keeps his second-string trainees. But by January 2021, Medina Spirit was the star of Baffert's horses. Still, this horse wasn't supposed to win the Kentucky Derby.
But no one told Medina Spirit, as it led down the backstretch and held off a valiant effort from Mandaloun to win the race.
Unfortunately, the win was short-lived.
A week later Baffert held a press conference and announced that Medina Spirit had failed a drug test, testing positive for betamethasone (a steroid used to reduce inflammation and pain). It was the fifth time one of Baffert's horses had failed a drug test over a 14-month period.
As a result, he was banned from Churchill Downs for three years. He will be returning to the Kentucky Derby in 2025.
In December 2021, after Medina Spirit had finished third in the Preakness, won at Santa Anita and Del Mar and finished second in the Breeders' Cup, the horse collapsed during a workout.
Veterinarians at UC-Davis said they believed Medina Spirit died of a heart attack. He had an enlarged spleen, swollen lungs and foam throughout his windpipe, all things that they said are compatible with (albeit not exclusive for) a heart attack.
Bloodwork and urinalysis showed no signs of doping at the time of Medina Spirit's death.
Bob Baffert’s 2025 Kentucky Derby Return
Baffert's suspension is over and the controversial and successful trainer is returning to the Kentucky Derby in 2025 with two horses: Citizen Bull and Rodriguez.
Reactions, to say the least, have been mixed.
Some argue that Baffert is a dangerous trainer who dopes his horses and skirts around the regulations. Others argue that Baffert served his time, so to speak, and should be allowed to return.
But regardless of the opinions on Baffert, there's one thing that everyone seems to agree on: his return will likely result in a ratings spike as everyone from diehard horse racing fans to the uninitiated casual spectator know who Baffert is.