SI Studios to Release Documentary on Life of Famed Female Jockey Julie Krone

The documentary will detail the many accomplishments of the best female jockey of all-time.

November 2, 2012; Arcadia, CA, USA; Former jockey Julie Krone wears the juvenile fillies wreath after race eight of the 2012 Breeders' Cup Championships at Santa Anita Park. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Sports Illustrated Studios, a division of Authentic Studios, in partnership with Spyglass Media Group, will produce an exclusive documentary on the life of renowned female horse jockey Julie Krone, the entertainment company announced on Thursday.

The documentary will highlight the numerous accomplishments of Krone, who is the only female jockey to win a Triple Crown race when she rode Colonial Affair to victory in the 1993 Belmont Stakes. Disaster would strike shortly thereafter however, as Krone was thrown from her horse and trampled during a race later that year, leaving her with devastating injuries and a fight for her life.

Krone returned to the saddle in 1994 after months of rehabilitation and healing, and went on to ride competitively for another decade. She bookended her career by becoming the first woman to win a Breeders' Cup race in 2003. She concluded her illustrious tenure with 3,704 professional wins and was the first woman inducted into the Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs, New York.

"We are thrilled to bring Julie's incredible story to audiences across the world," Colin Smeeton, the president of Authentic Studios said in the press release. "Her resilience, skill, and passion have left an indelible mark on the sport of horse racing and serve as an inspiration to athletes everywhere."

The release date of the documentary has yet to be announced.

