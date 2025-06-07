SI

Sovereignty Wins 2025 Belmont Stakes

The homestretch turned into a rematch of May's Kentucky Derby.

Mike McDaniel

Jockey Junior Alvarado has won his first Belmont Stakes aboard Sovereignty.
Jockey Junior Alvarado has won his first Belmont Stakes aboard Sovereignty. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It has been a banner year for jockey Junior Alvarado aboard Sovereignty.

After capturing the Kentucky Derby in May in a showdown with Journalism, Saturday's Belmont Stakes at Saratoga proved to be rematch down the homestretch.

Journalism, who closed as a 2-1 favorite, turned for home in the lead at the top of the stretch. That's when Alvarado kicked Sovereignty into gear, as the horse closed with a flurry and captured the Belmont Stakes.

Sovereignty's ownership group elected to rest the horse at the Preakness so that it would be ready for the Belmont. While racing fans were robbed of a chance to see a Triple Crown horse, the decision paid off as Sovereignty arrived fresh to Saratoga to capture the win.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/Horse Racing