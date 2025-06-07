Sovereignty Wins 2025 Belmont Stakes
The homestretch turned into a rematch of May's Kentucky Derby.
It has been a banner year for jockey Junior Alvarado aboard Sovereignty.
After capturing the Kentucky Derby in May in a showdown with Journalism, Saturday's Belmont Stakes at Saratoga proved to be rematch down the homestretch.
Journalism, who closed as a 2-1 favorite, turned for home in the lead at the top of the stretch. That's when Alvarado kicked Sovereignty into gear, as the horse closed with a flurry and captured the Belmont Stakes.
Sovereignty's ownership group elected to rest the horse at the Preakness so that it would be ready for the Belmont. While racing fans were robbed of a chance to see a Triple Crown horse, the decision paid off as Sovereignty arrived fresh to Saratoga to capture the win.
