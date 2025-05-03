Stunning Fact About Secretariat Being Genetically Linked to Every Derby Horse Is True
Secretariat, the Triple Crown winner in 1973, has a long-lasting legacy in horse racing for more reasons than one. In the 1973 Kentucky Derby, Secretariat set the fastest Derby time ever posted, getting through the one-and-a-quarter mile track in 1:59.40. Over 50 years later, that record still stands, and the legendary racehorse nicknamed "Big Red" is, incredibly, an ancestor of each horse competing in the 2025 Kentucky Derby.
Yes, really.
According to the Louisville Courier Journal, every horse running in the 151st Kentucky Derby Saturday is a descendent of Secretariat after a search of pedigrees.
The Courier-Journal mentioned that more often than not, if you go back six generations in most horses, you'll find they're related to an all-time great.
"It’s one of those stats," Derby contending trainer Whit Beckman said via The Courier-Journal. "It’s bound to happen at some point with how much he shows up in every single pedigree. It’s really cool. Very cool."
Beckman trains Flying Mohawk, who is competing in the 151st Kentucky Derby Saturday, who claims Secretariat in his pedigree five generations back.
Secretariat was the sire (the male parent of an animal) for over 660 registered foals, also according to The Courier-Journal. He was bred beginning with his retirement, producing his first foal in 1974. He sired hundreds of horses, the last of which were born in 1990 following his death in 1989 at age 19. Some of Secretariat's most notable sires include Lady's Secret, the 1986 Horse of the Year, and Risen Star, the 1988 Preakness and Belmont Stakes winner.
Decades later, Secretariat's descendants continue to dominate modern horse racing, including at this year's Run for the Roses.