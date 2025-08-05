Joc Pederson Blasts Clutch HR Seconds After Yankees Announcers Riff About His Body
The New York Yankees are mired in a prolonged skid and the losing ways are starting to put some serious stress on the team's quest to make the postseason. Aaron Boone's side had a golden opportunity to get a much-needed win Monday night in Texas against the Rangers go by the wayside after Devin Williams blew a save opportunity in the ninth, allowing a pinch-hit game-tying home run to Joc Pederson in the ninth inning. Jake Bird surrendered a game-winning blast to Josh Jung in extra innings to prolong the slide.
Every loss is tough when you're struggling and the regular season is rapidly shrinking in size but this one was particularly rough considering Pederson's lack of production this year. There's not much reason to fear a pinch hitter carrying a .126 batting average and .473 OPS to the dish with everything on the line.
Yankees announcers Ryan Ruocco and David Cone tried to convey how much Pederson, a two-time All Star, had fallen off. They also pointed out that his body looks a bit different than it did during his prime.
And a matter of seconds later the Rangers reserve delivered the biggest hit of the game.
Do the two events have anything to do with each other? A logical person would tell you they most certainly do not. But it does make for some compelling footage as a guy who didn't even know his body was being put up for regional discussion enacted some revenge.