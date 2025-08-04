Yankees Catcher Had Brutally Honest Take on What Team Must do to Stop Struggles
The New York Yankees have been one of the most disappointing teams in Major League Baseball so far this season. After being swept by the Miami Marlins this past weekend they find themselves in third place in the American League East.
The Yankees are in Texas on Monday where they will start a three-game series with the Rangers, who are currently two games out of the wild-card race. The Yankees are second in that race, just 2.5 games ahead of the Rangers.
The pressure is mounting for Aaron Boone's team and while the manager has enraged fans by often repeating simple lines after losses, one player stood up and made an honest statement about what the team must do starting now if they want to turn things around and put their struggles behind them.
That player? Second-year catcher Ben Rice, who has also played first base and been used at designated hitter this season.
"I think a little sense of urgency would be good for us," Rice said after Sunday's 2-0 loss in Miami. "I think just going forward to continue to do what we can winning ball games and that’s going to be doing the little things."
The little things—including bad errors and costly mental mistakes—have hurt the Yankees a lot lately. If they don't stop doing those things, losses could be piling up.
Rice's teammates might want to listen to him, because a loss Monday night to the Rangers would only ramp up the pressure even more.