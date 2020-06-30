Legendary NBA play-by-play broadcaster Marv Albert won't participate on-site in TNT's coverage of the league's restart in Orlando next month, Albert told the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Albert, 79, is the lead play-by-play voice for TNT and was initially excited about the prospect of participating on-site, per Marchand. However, a recent surge in positive COVID-19 tests played a role in Albert's eventual decision.

Albert told the Post that Jeff Zucker, the chairman of WarnerMedia News, who oversees Turner Sports, and he talked about the move.

"He said to me, 'Maybe this is something you should skip in my age bracket,'" Albert said before displaying some of his signature humor. "I'd like to point out to you that 79 is the new 78."

According to the Post, ESPN's Hubie Brown, 86, also may also decide not to travel to Orlando for the league's resumption.

Albert is expected to return to TNT's coverage next year. Longtime broadcaster Kevin Harlan is currently TNT's No. 2 play-by-play announcer.

Starting in 1967, Albert became the regular play-by-play broadcaster of the Knicks on radio and television. He left that role after the 2004 season. He has been TNT's lead play-by-play broadcaster for the NBA since 1999.

The NBA season is set to resume July 30.