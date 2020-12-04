SI.com
Len Kasper Leaves Cubs TV for White Sox Radio in Shocking Move

The Cubs-White Sox Crosstown Series is heating up this offseason thanks to broadcaster Len Kasper.

The White Sox announced on Friday morning that Marquee Sports Network's play-by-play man is heading to the South Side to join ESPN 1000. Kasper will be paired with Darrin Jackson in the White Sox radio booth to replace Ed Farmer, the longtime broadcaster who died in April.

"Broadcasting baseball on the radio has always been my dream," Kasper said in a White Sox statement. "I am happy the White Sox were interested in having me handle their play-by-play responsibilities, and I am appreciative that the Cubs were willing to let me leave that organization on such great terms.

"I have always been fascinated by the creative freedom radio allows its broadcasters, and baseball is such a great game when presented on the radio. I have been dreaming about doing this since I was 12 years old, listening to Ernie Harwell, and I didn't want my career to pass without experiencing this great game nightly from the radio booth. I want to thank both the Sox and Cubs for allowing me to live out this baseball dream."

Kasper's surprising move comes amid the White Sox' apparent resurgence with a young core of talent and new manager Tony La Russa

He exits the Cubs' booth after 16 years, during the same offseason that team president Theo Epstein left the North Siders. The last major broadcasting switch in Chicago baseball came when Harry Caray went from the White Sox to the Cubs following the 1981 season.

According to multiple reports, Fox Sports' Chris Myers will replace Kasper in the Cubs booth. Myers, who has been with Fox Sports for 22 years, currently calls NFL games.

