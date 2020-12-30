ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit Tests Positive for COVID-19

SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit to Call Sugar Bowl Remotely After Positive COVID-19 Test

Author:
Publish date:

ESPN lead analyst Kirk Herbstreit announced on Twitter Tuesday evening that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will be working from home while calling the Sugar Bowl. 

Herbstreit said he "feels good" and that his family "is okay." 

This comes just weeks after the College GameDay host implied on the College Football Playoff rankings show that Michigan could use the coronavirus as an excuse to get out of playing rival Ohio State.

Anchor Rece Davis revisited the question, "asking him if that is indeed what he was implying," Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde wrote. Herbstreit doubled down in a more generic fashion. 

While he did apologize and gave clarification later in the evening, that didn't stop the fallout that would come for both programs. 

“I had no business at all saying that. I have no evidence of that. It was completely unfair to Michigan, to Jim Harbaugh, to his players and coaches, and I just want to apologize."

Michigan released a statement in a video a day later.

"I can't tell you how embarrassed I am for the Big Ten conference," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said on Dec. 2 about Herbstreit's comments, "to have one of their representatives who played this game say that about any team in this conference."

Herbstreit's coworkers sent get well wishes his way on social media, as well as many of his personal and college football fans. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 21, 2020; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Brandon Rachal (1) shoots against Memphis Tigers forward D.J. Jeffries (0) during the second half at FedExForum.
Play
College Basketball

Rachal’s Late Free Throws Lift Tulsa Past No. 5 Houston

Brandon Rachal hit two free throws with a tenth of a second remaining as Tulsa topped unbeaten No. 5 Houston 65-64 on Tuesday night.

Dec 29, 2020; San Antonio, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws a pass against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at Alamodome.
Play
College Football

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger Leaves Alamo Bowl After Injuring Shoulder

Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger was ruled out for the second half after injuring his shoulder.

Kirk Herbstreit throws a ball on the sidelines during the second half of a game between Brentwood Academy and MBA at Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Play
Media

ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit Tests Positive for COVID-19

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be working from home while calling the Sugar Bowl.

Dec 29, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena.
Play
NBA

Bucks Make NBA Record 29 Three-Pointers Against Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks set a single game NBA record with 29 three-pointers with Jrue Holiday leading the way with six.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy doused with Cheez-Its following his team's bowl game win over Miami
Play
Extra Mustard

Oklahoma State's Gundy Doused in Cheez-Its After Bowl Win Over Miami

Oklahoma State's Tre Sterling and Brennan Presley showered Mike Gundy in Cheez-Its following narrow bowl victory over Miami.

Dec 29, 2020; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King (1) warms up prior to the game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Miami Hurricanes during the Cheez-It Bowl Game at Camping World Stadium.
Play
College Football

Miami QB D’Eriq King Exits Game With Right Knee Injury

Miami's D’Eriq King suffered a right knee injury just days after announcing that he was returning for one more season.

Dec 29, 2020; Orlando, FL, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs the ball during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes during the Cheez-It Bowl Game at Camping World Stadium.
Play
College Football

Oklahoma State Tops Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl in Close Finish

Flags, penalties and injuries filled the Cheez-It Bowl as Oklahoma State topped Miami thanks to a fourth quarter sprint.

Arizona men's basketball coach Sean Miller looks on during a game
College Basketball

The Self-Imposed Ban Strategy Is Not Fooling Anyone

As Arizona becomes the latest to institute a postseason ban in a down season, don't expect the NCAA to deem it satisfactory.