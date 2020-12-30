ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit Tests Positive for COVID-19

ESPN lead analyst Kirk Herbstreit announced on Twitter Tuesday evening that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will be working from home while calling the Sugar Bowl.

Herbstreit said he "feels good" and that his family "is okay."

This comes just weeks after the College GameDay host implied on the College Football Playoff rankings show that Michigan could use the coronavirus as an excuse to get out of playing rival Ohio State.

Anchor Rece Davis revisited the question, "asking him if that is indeed what he was implying," Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde wrote. Herbstreit doubled down in a more generic fashion.

While he did apologize and gave clarification later in the evening, that didn't stop the fallout that would come for both programs.

“I had no business at all saying that. I have no evidence of that. It was completely unfair to Michigan, to Jim Harbaugh, to his players and coaches, and I just want to apologize."

Michigan released a statement in a video a day later.

"I can't tell you how embarrassed I am for the Big Ten conference," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said on Dec. 2 about Herbstreit's comments, "to have one of their representatives who played this game say that about any team in this conference."

Herbstreit's coworkers sent get well wishes his way on social media, as well as many of his personal and college football fans.