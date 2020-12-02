Alabama, Notre Dame Lead College Football Playoff Rankings

It is Dec. 1. In college football, it's the time period where conference games matter the most.

In an unprecedented year in college football—one filled with tons of cancellations and postponements of games due to the coronavirus pandemic—the most exciting time of the season is here.

The first College Football Playoff rankings were released on Nov. 24. with Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State taking the top four spots with Texas A&M and Florida at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

The final selection day for the College Football Playoff top 25 is noon E.T. on Dec. 20.

The top four teams will compete in the New Years Day semifinals in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. As for the national championship game, it is scheduled to be played on Monday, Jan. 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The playoff rankings will determine the four semifinalists and will set up the New Year's Day six bowl game matchups.

The AP Top 25 poll currently features Alabama (8-0), Notre Dame (9-0), Ohio State (4-0) and Clemson (8-1) as the top four.

Here are the second top 25 rankings for the 2020-21 playoff season: