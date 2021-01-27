Longtime NBA Reporter and Analyst Sekou Smith Dies at 48 After Battle With COVID-19

The NBA community lost another prominent voice.

Sekou Smith, an award-winning basketball writer and NBA TV analyst, passed away at 48 years old after a battle with COVID-19. He is survived by his wife Heather and three children.

After graduating from Jackson State University in 1997, he wrote for the Indianapolis Star and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, covering the Pacers and the Hawks. Smith ended up joining Turner Sports in 2009 and worked as a reporter and an analyst for NBA.com and NBA TV.

His main shows with NBA TV included “Game Time” and “The Beat,” and Smith was the host and creator of NBA.com’s “Hang Time” podcast and blog. His last podcast appearance was Jan. 11.

Smith had been battling the coronavirus, and Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy sent him good thoughts during his press conference last week.

The NBA and sports media communities took to social media, paying tributes to their friend and colleague.

"I just heard the news about Sekou Smith," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "I'm just devastated. Crushing news. Sekou has been part of the NBA family for a long time...Just another awful day and we're all so saddened."