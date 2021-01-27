SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Longtime NBA Reporter and Analyst Sekou Smith Dies at 48 After Battle With COVID-19

Author:
Publish date:

The NBA community lost another prominent voice. 

Sekou Smith, an award-winning basketball writer and NBA TV analyst, passed away at 48 years old after a battle with COVID-19. He is survived by his wife Heather and three children.

After graduating from Jackson State University in 1997, he wrote for the Indianapolis Star and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, covering the Pacers and the Hawks. Smith ended up joining Turner Sports in 2009 and worked as a reporter and an analyst for NBA.com and NBA TV. 

His main shows with NBA TV included “Game Time” and “The Beat,” and Smith was the host and creator of NBA.com’s “Hang Time” podcast and blog. His last podcast appearance was Jan. 11. 

Smith had been battling the coronavirus, and Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy sent him good thoughts during his press conference last week. 

The NBA and sports media communities took to social media, paying tributes to their friend and colleague. 

"I just heard the news about Sekou Smith," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "I'm just devastated. Crushing news. Sekou has been part of the NBA family for a long time...Just another awful day and we're all so saddened."

YOU MAY LIKE

sekou-smith
Media

Longtime NBA Reporter and Analyst Sekou Smith Dies at 48

The basketball world reacts as news broke that Sekou Smith, an award-winning basketball writer and NBA TV analyst, passed away.

Jun 10, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Curt Schilling (38) acknowledges the crowd during pregame ceremony honoring the 1993 National League East Champions before game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park.
Play
MLB

Schilling Requests to Be Removed From 2022 HOF Ballot

Former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling posted a letter he sent to the Hall of Fame, asking to be removed from the 2022 ballot.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien (10) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off of Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (not pictured) during the fifth inning in game three of ...
MLB

MLB Rumors: Semien Reportedly Agrees to One-Year Deal With Blue Jays

Marcus Semien is reportedly signing a one-year, $18 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

GettyImages-1010552008
Play
MLB

No One Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame for First Time Since 2013

Longtime starting pitcher Curt Schilling came closest to election with 71.1% of the vote.

Man-City-West-Brom-Gundogan
Play
Soccer

Man City Surges Into 1st in Premier League

Man City thrashed West Brom, 5-0, behind an attacking masterclass and two goals from Ilkay Gundogan.

scott-rolen
Play
MLB

Tom Verducci's Hall of Fame Ballot: Rolen and Wagner Make the Cut

Reconsidering the cases of Scott Rolen and Billy Wagner, while wondering what every other voter is missing about Jeff Kent.

Atalanta-Papu-Gomez-Gasperini
Play
Soccer

Sevilla Signs Atalanta Captain Papu Gomez

Gomez and Gian Piero Gasperini had a falling out at Atalanta, leading to his exit.