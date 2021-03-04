Report: Skip Bayless Signs New $32 Million Deal With Fox Sports

SI.com
Fox Sports commentator Skip Bayless is staying with the network after signing a new four-year contract worth $32 million, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand. 

Bayless, who left ESPN for Fox Sports five years ago, decided to remain with Fox despite heavy interest from ESPN, according to the Post.

According to the Post, ESPN offered Bayless a four-year deal in the $30 million range in August. The offer would have reunited Bayless with Stephen A. Smith, with the two commentators having previously worked together on "First Take." 

According to the Post, however, ESPN did not intend to break up its current show. Instead, the network would have paired Bayless and Smith on a variety of ESPN programing, including a daily ESPN+ show and a spot on the “Monday Night Football” halftime show.

Fox Sports will keep Bayless on "Undisputed," the daily show he appears on alongside Shannon Sharpe and host Jenny Taft. The contract also reportedly builds in potential for a second daily show for the afternoons.

