Michael Irvin, Tim Tebow to Regularly Appear on 'First Take'

September 2, 2021
SI Media Podcast: Nate Burleson and James Andrew Miller
Publish date:

ESPN 'First Take' to Regularly Feature Michael Irvin, Tim Tebow

Author:

ESPN debate show First Take announced its new lineup on Thursday morning. Among the headliners, Hall of Fame wide receiver and NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin will debate Stephen A. Smith on Mondays. Former Florida star and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow will appear on the show to debate Smith on Fridays. 

Per the network, a rotating roster of co-hosts including Paul Finebaum, Keyshawn Johnson, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins and Mina Kimes will join the show on other days. 

Molly Qerim Rose will remain as the show's host.

"This new format will pair Smith with new voices and perspectives every day of the week who will challenge him on their specific area of expertise in a completely new way,” Antoine Lewis, senior coordinating producer, First Take, said in a statement. “Stephen A., Molly and a lineup of A-list guests will definitely continue to provide fans with all they’ve come to expect from First Take and much more. We’re excited to get going!”

News of the new lineup comes as the network announced last week that Max Kellerman will join ESPN’s national morning radio show alongside Johnson and former Duke star Jay Williams.

Kellerman, whose last day on "First Take" was Wednesday, said on his final episode of the debate show that news about his upcoming TV projects will be out imminently. 

Last week, Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy, reported that Irvin would not be expected to appear on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown or other NFL-related programming if he joins First Take

Per ESPN's official announcement, he will Smith and Qerim Rose for the full two-hour show on Mondays after every NFL Sunday. 

The show's new format will begin on September 6. 

