SI Media: Al Michaels & Tom Rinaldi on John Madden

Former ESPN Announcer Ron Franklin Dies at 79

Former ESPN broadcast Ron Franklin died on Tuesday at age 79. 

News of his death was reported by the former sports director at ABC affiliate KVUE in Austin, Mike Barnes, and current ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla, Franklin's partner on Big 12 basketball broadcasts.

“An amazing broadcasting talent & a good man,” Fraschilla tweeted.

“If you’re a sports fan, you knew Ron Franklin and his amazing voice. Incredibly talented and knowledgeable and very nice and gracious,” Barnes said.

Franklin started at ESPN in 1987, calling primarily college football and basketball games. He was a prominent voice on Big 12 broadcasts throughout his tenure with the company. 

In 2011, ESPN fired Franklin due to an exchange with reporter Jeannine Edwards, allegedly referring to her as “sweet baby” and using a derogatory term after she objected to his remark.

Franklin then sued ESPN, though the two sides reached a settlement agreement in 2012.

