During an interview on The Tim May Podcast, Urban Meyer was asked about possibly returning to a role similar to his days at Fox when he was a college football analyst. His comments can be heard here at the 31:51 mark.

“That’s all still in conversation,” he said. “I love Fox, I love their team, I love their guys. There’s nothing that’s been finalized yet, but yeah I plan on going back and doing it. I really enjoyed that. I enjoy celebrating those who play it [football], celebrate those who coach it, it’s a great game.”

He added that he plans to be back in the fall doing “something like that” when referring to his stint at Fox. Meyer was an analyst with the network after retiring from coaching in 2018. He came out of retirement to coach the Jaguars in 2021 but was fired before the season ended after several off-the-field issues.

Meyer was reported to have created a toxic environment in Jacksonville where it was commonplace for him to belittle both his players and assistant coaches. He would regularly threaten coaches and players that he would fire or cut them and was even reportedly unfamiliar with some of the biggest named in the NFL like Aaron Donald and Deebo Samuel.

Among the first public issues that arose for him during the season came when a video went viral of Meyer dancing at a bar with a woman who was not his wife in Ohio after a Week 4 loss to the Bengals. He coached the Jaguars to a 2–11 record before he was fired in December shortly after it surfaced that he kicked Jacksonville kicker Josh Lambo.

