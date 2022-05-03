Apple TV+ is set to release the trailer for season two of the Emmy Award-winning series “Greatness Code” on Tuesday. Sports Illustrated received an exclusive look at the clip ahead of the official release.

Directed by Gotham Chopra and produced for Apple TV+ by Religion of Sports and UNINTERRUPTED, the second season of the short form documentary series will debut six new installments that seek to unveil “what drives the world’s greatest athletes to succeed.” The new season will feature episodes on former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, skateboarder Leticia Bufoni, Paralympic track and field athlete Scout Bassett and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

The 35-second trailer can be viewed below:

“Apple TV+ today released the trailer for season two of the Emmy Award-winning unscripted short form sports documentary series “Greatness Code,” revealing what truly drives the world’s greatest athletes to succeed,” Apple TV+ said in a release. “This season, Lindsey Vonn, Marcus Rashford, Russell Wilson, Leticia Bufoni, Scout Bassett, and Bubba Wallace pull back the curtain on a pivotal career moment when they touched greatness.”

The first season of “Greatness Code” debuted in July 2020 and featured other renowned athletes, including Lakers star LeBron James, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, USWNT forward Alex Morgan, snowboarder Shaun White, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky and surfer Kelly Slater.

“Greatness Code” will premiere its second season on Friday, May 13 on Apple TV+.