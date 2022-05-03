Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Media

Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Second Season of ‘Greatness Code’

Apple TV+ is set to release the trailer for season two of the Emmy Award-winning series “Greatness Code” on Tuesday. Sports Illustrated received an exclusive look at the clip ahead of the official release.

Directed by Gotham Chopra and produced for Apple TV+ by Religion of Sports and UNINTERRUPTED, the second season of the short form documentary series will debut six new installments that seek to unveil “what drives the world’s greatest athletes to succeed.” The new season will feature episodes on former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, skateboarder Leticia Bufoni, Paralympic track and field athlete Scout Bassett and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

The 35-second trailer can be viewed below:

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Apple TV+ today released the trailer for season two of the Emmy Award-winning unscripted short form sports documentary series “Greatness Code,” revealing what truly drives the world’s greatest athletes to succeed,” Apple TV+ said in a release. “This season, Lindsey Vonn, Marcus Rashford, Russell Wilson, Leticia Bufoni, Scout Bassett, and Bubba Wallace pull back the curtain on a pivotal career moment when they touched greatness.”

The first season of “Greatness Code” debuted in July 2020 and featured other renowned athletes, including Lakers star LeBron James, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, USWNT forward Alex Morgan, snowboarder Shaun White, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky and surfer Kelly Slater.

“Greatness Code” will premiere its second season on Friday, May 13 on Apple TV+.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

December 4 2021: Big 12 and Dr Pepper logo on a goal pad during the 2nd half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Baylor Bears and Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. /CSM Arlington US
College

AAC Schools Negotiating Settlement to Join Big 12, per Report

Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are leaving the AAC for greener pastures—but not before paying a hefty exit fee.

By Nick Selbe
Baltimore Ravens Rashod Bateman
Play
Fantasy

James Conner, Rashod Bateman Among Veteran Post-Draft Fantasy Winners and Losers

Depth charts shake up during the draft and these are the veterans who saw their fantasy stock most affected.

By Michael Fabiano
Adrian Peterson with the Titans.
NFL

Peterson Won’t Face Felony Domestic Violence Charges

The running back has agreed to complete 20 sessions of domestic violence and alcohol counseling within the next six months.

By Madeline Coleman
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the first quarter during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
NBA

How the Bucks Are Clamping Down on the Celtics

By Chris Herring
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Play
Soccer

Klopp’s Commitment Fortifies Liverpool’s Outlook for the Future

Liverpool has come a long way since Jürgen Klopp’s arrival, and his contract extension, coupled with the club’s structure only underscores how bright the coming years can be.

By Jonathan Wilson
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook
Play
Extra Mustard

Athletes Go All Out for Met Gala Looks—Especially Russell Westbrook

The Lakers guard topped all athlete looks at the event.

By Jimmy Traina
New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt reacts as Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York.
Extra Mustard

Umpire Apologizes to Mets Pitcher Between Innings After Blowing Call

After missing what should have been a called third strike, home plate umpire Chad Fairchild owned up to his mistake.

By Nick Selbe
Aug 12, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) pose with the MVP trophy after a victory by Seattle over the Connecticut Sun during the Inaugural WNBA Commissioners Cup Championship Game at Footprint Center.
Play
WNBA

Five Biggest Questions Ahead of 2022 WNBA Season

Will Seattle be the team to beat? Or will a healthy Elena Delle Donne vault Washington up the standings? Evaluating that and more ahead of the 2022 season.

By Ben Pickman