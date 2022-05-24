After Al Michaels left NBC to sign with Amazon, NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua announced that the legendary play-by-play commentator was named to an emeritus role in a release. Michaels will continue to contribute to NBC Sports, including the NFL playoffs and Olympics.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my longtime NBC relationship while also launching the Thursday Night Football package on Amazon this fall,” Michaels said in the release. “A special thanks to NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua and the folks at NBCUniversal for their help in making this happen.”

Michaels joined NBC Sports in 2006 as the play-by-play voice of Sunday Night Football and is now heading for Amazon where he’ll team up with longtime college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit in the booth this NFL season on Thursday nights.

Mike Tirico will replace Michaels on Sunday Night Football alongside color commentator Cris Collinsworth.

