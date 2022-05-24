Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Media

Al Michaels to Serve Emeritus Role for NBC Sports, Will Call Playoff Game in 2023

After Al Michaels left NBC to sign with Amazon, NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua announced that the legendary play-by-play commentator was named to an emeritus role in a release. Michaels will continue to contribute to NBC Sports, including the NFL playoffs and Olympics. 

“I’m looking forward to continuing my longtime NBC relationship while also launching the Thursday Night Football package on Amazon this fall,” Michaels said in the release. “A special thanks to NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua and the folks at NBCUniversal for their help in making this happen.”

Michaels joined NBC Sports in 2006 as the play-by-play voice of Sunday Night Football and is now heading for Amazon where he’ll team up with longtime college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit in the booth this NFL season on Thursday nights. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Mike Tirico will replace Michaels on Sunday Night Football alongside color commentator Cris Collinsworth. 

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Titans quarterbacks Malik Willis (7) and Ryan Tannehill (17) walk past each other during practice.
Play
NFL

Tannehill ‘Disappointed‘ by How Mentorship Remarks Were Taken

The veteran QB said his previous comments were blown out of proportion.

By Zach Koons
bill belichick
Play
Fantasy

Bill Belichick Calling Plays? No OC Has Fantasy Managers Panicked

No replacement for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has fantasy fans worried Bill Belichick could call plays.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Kyle Fuller during NFC Practice for the Pro Bowl.
NFL

Ravens Sign CB Kyle Fuller to One-Year Deal

He started in 10 of his 16 games played last year for the Broncos.

By Joseph Salvador
Chelsea will be sold to Todd Boehly
Play
Soccer

Premier League Approves Chelsea Sale to Boehly’s Group

One big hurdle has been cleared for the consortium, with British government still needing to sign off on Roman Abramovich’s sale.

By Associated Press
pro bowl
NFL

NFL Reportedly Discussing Major Change for Pro Bowl

The league is considering an overhaul of the event, which is typically held the week before the Super Bowl.

By Nick Selbe
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles as he runs off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Texans.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Brady Shows Off Baseball Swing At Batting Practice With Gronk

The seven-time Super Bowl champion put yet another one of his many talents on display Tuesday.

By Zach Koons
Tom Clements during the annual team's annual Family Night on Aug. 8, 2015.
Play
NFL

Packers QB Coach Says Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Need OTAs

The four-time MVP didn’t join the Packers for voluntary OTAs to start the week.

By Joseph Salvador
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Soldier Field.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Take: Nick Foles Provides Insurance but Matt Ryan Should Thrive for Colts

Super Bowl LII MVP reunites with Frank Reich, but don’t expect him to see much action.

By Jennifer Piacenti