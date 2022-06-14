NBC officially announced Tuesday that former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will replace Drew Brees as a football analyst next season.

Garrett will work on the NFL pregame show Football Night in America on NBC before Sunday Night Football. The 56-year-old will join host Maria Taylor, who is replacing Mike Tirico, and former Colts coach Tony Dungy and Chris Sims.

The formal announcement comes less than a week after Andrew Merchand of the New York Post reported the news. According to Merchand, Mike Tirico will now be a SNF play-by-play announcer for the network.

Garrett has already been working as analyst for the network’s USFL coverage with Jac Collinsworth, marking his first experience in the broadcast booth. He said that he is “thrilled” to join NBC’s FN team and building his broadcast career.

“I intend to share my life-long passion for football and utilize my experience as both an NFL coach and quarterback to try to explain the game and break down the matchups for our audience every Sunday night,” Garrett said in a statement. “Can’t wait to get started!”

Garrett was the head coach for Dallas from 2011 to ’19. Following his stint with the Cowboys, he served as the Giants offensive coordinator from ’20 to ’21, until he was fired last season by then-Giants head coach Joe Judge.

