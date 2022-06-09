Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Media
Drew Brees Will Not Return to NBC Sports for 2022 Season
Drew Brees Will Not Return to NBC Sports for 2022 Season

Jason Garrett to Replace Drew Brees at NBC, per Report

A day after it was announced that Drew Brees would not be returning to NBC as a football analyst next season, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will replace Brees on the network.

The 56-year-old will reportedly work on the NFL pregame show Football Night in America on NBC before Sunday Night Football.

Garrett will join host Maria Taylor, who is replacing Mike Tirico, and former Colts coach Tony Dungy.

It’s unknown yet if Garrett will replace Brees as an analyst for Notre Dame football games on Peacock. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Garrett has already been working as an analyst for NBC for the network’s USFL coverage with Jac Collinsworth, who is also rumored to be Garrett’s partner for Notre Dame games. Tirico, who will now be the Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer for NBC, previously worked with Brees on the Fighting Irish broadcasts. The USFL season marks Garrett’s first experience in the broadcast booth.

Collinsworth is also reportedly being considered for the play-by-play announcer for the Notre Dame games, meaning the duo could reunite after the USFL season.

Garrett was the head coach of the Cowboys from 2011 to ’19, then the Giants offensive coordinator from ’20 to ’21, until he was fired last season by then-head coach Joe Judge.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

tony la russa
MLB

Muncy Homers After White Sox Intentionally Walk Turner With 1–2 Count

There are head-scratching decisions, and then there’s whatever Tony La Russa was thinking with this one.

By Nick Selbe
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
Formula1

FIA President Addresses Controversial Comments on Drivers’ Activism

Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently commented about Vettel’s LGBTQ+ activism, Hamilton focus on human rights issues and Norris’s push to talk about mental health.

By Madeline Coleman
Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field.
Play
NFL

Adams on How Rodgers’s Future Impacted Decision to Leave Packers

The five-time Pro Bowler: “It just wasn’t really a point in my career that I was willing to sacrifice Aaron not being there [Green Bay] after a year or two.”

By Wilton Jackson
The USMNT is preparing for the World Cup
Play
Soccer

Nations League Was Foundational for USMNT, but Its Return Isn’t Ideal

Events in the inaugural Concacaf competition helped mold the U.S. into a World Cup–caliber team, but as it prepares for Qatar, its group games are ill-timed.

By Brian Straus
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Timeline: What Has Occurred Since First Lawsuit Filed

With the 2022 NFL season looming, the Browns quarterback’s playing future remains in limbo as more civil lawsuits are filed and defendants are added.

By Madeline Coleman and Daniela Perez
Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
Play
Betting

Warriors-Celtics Game 4 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay with +475 odds at SI Sportsbook for Game 4 of Warriors-Celtics in the NBA Finals.

By Kyle Wood
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer
Play
MLB

Source: Mets Ace Max Scherzer Throwing Bullpen Sessions

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is progressing back from an oblique injury that’s sidelined him for nearly a month.

By Nick Selbe
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio
Play
NFL

NAACP President Calls for Jack Del Rio to Resign or Be Fired

The Commanders have not responded to the ongoing situation involving their defensive coordinator.

By Madison Williams