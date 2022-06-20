Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Media

Al Michaels Asked About Tom Brady’s Television Contract

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady sent shockwaves through the sports media industry when he agreed to join Fox as the lead NFL analyst following his retirement. Not only was the 44-year-old’s decision ground-breaking, but his reported contract was even more jaw-dropping.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox, earning him an average of $37.5 million annually. The deal would be the most lucrative in sports television history.

Fox did not officially disclose the terms of Brady’s contract.

Legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels took note of Brady’s reported deal earlier this year and recently spoke about it with Peter King of NBC Sports. The 77-year-old broadcaster expressed some skepticism about the contract being exclusively for calling games, but said he that he had no issue with the seven-time Super Bowl champion raking in a massive payday.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“The Brady deal, I don’t know whether the number is right,” Michaels told King. “I don’t know whether he’s a brand ambassador, whatever that’s supposed to mean. It can’t just be for doing games. It has to be other stuff. In a way, this is just the way it’s gone.

“I’ve always felt that the ruination of somebody especially if you’re on a team and the guy at the next locker is making $500,000 more than you and you’re all pissed off about that. Why? We’re all doing pretty well. Enjoy it. Especially at this point of my life, I mean, great. More power to anybody who can get whatever they get. That’s what the market will bear.”

Michaels himself benefitted from a boom in the sports broadcasting world this NFL offseason. The longtime NBC play-by-play voice departed the network to join Amazon for the entity’s new Thursday Night Football package. According to Marchand, Michaels signed a deal in the “Joe Buck neighborhood,” earning a five-year, $75 million deal with Amazon.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Antonio Rudiger signs with Real Madrid
Soccer

Rudiger Says It Was ‘Madrid or Nothing’ After Leaving Chelsea

Antonio Rüdiger has joined the Spanish and European champion after his contract at Stamford Bridge ran down.

By Associated Press
Jaden Ivey dribbles a ball for Purdue vs. Iowa.
Extra Mustard

Jaden Ivey Responds to Kings Rumors Before NBA Draft

The Purdue guard has been linked to the Kings ahead of this week’s NBA Draft.

By Mike McDaniel
Nov 30, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
NFL

House Oversight Committee Reacts to Dan Snyder Not Testifying

The Commanders‘ owner is under investigation for his culpability in the franchise’s alleged poor workplace culture.

By Mike McDaniel
IMG Academy’s Carnell Tate
Play
College Football

Top Wide Receiver Recruit Tate Talks Ohio State Commitment

Nation's most coveted wide receiver recruit picks Ohio State over Tennessee.

By John Garcia Jr.
sean mcdermott
NFL

Bills Coach Sean McDermott No Longer Sleeping in His Office

Entering his sixth season with the Bills, the 48-year-old father of three has a newfound perspective on work-life balance.

By Nick Selbe
Jerry Jones puts the Hall of Fame ring on the finger of Jimmy Johnson during a presentation at halftime.
NFL

Jerry Jones Comments on Jimmy Johnson’s Ring of Honor Induction

The former Dallas coach is still waiting to enter the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

By Joseph Salvador
Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates after the Warriors beat Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Extra Mustard

Klay Thompson Loses Championship Hat in Hilarious Video

Captain Klay will need a replacement hat when he gets to Monday’s victory parade.

By Zach Koons
Coach K walks on the sideline vs UNC
College

Coach K Says He Doesn’t Plan to Attend Duke Games Next Season

The legendary coach plans to steer clear of Duke games next season as Jon Scheyer takes over as head coach.

By Mike McDaniel