Nick Faldo Announces He Will Retire, End Broadcasting Career

After 16 years in the broadcast booth, Nick Faldo is retiring from his role as the lead golf analyst with CBS Sports and the Golf Channel.

The 64-year-old announced the news in a letter posted on social media Tuesday.

“As a person who can appreciate the full circles that life can present, my mind goes back to the very first event I competed in on the PGA Tour in 1979, which was the GGO in Greensboro, NC. Moving forward to now, I have come to the time that I am announcing my retirement from full-time broadcasting for CBS and the Golf Channel,” Faldo wrote.

Faldo, who is in the final year of his contract with CBS and the Golf Channel, said he informed CBS Sports chair Sean McManus in a breakfast at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am in February that he was going to step down. He plans to finish out his deal, which will conclude on Aug. 7 after the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, where he began his career in the United States over four decades ago.

In the letter, Faldo expressed his desire to cut back on travel associated with full-time broadcasting and to instead dedicate his time to “other opportunities and partnerships.” He specifically cited his intention to expand the growth of Faldo Design, which focuses on golf course design, and the Faldo Series, which provides opportunities for young competitive golfers.

Faldo also said that he plans to spend additional time with his wife, Lindsay, and the rest of his family at a newly constructed farm in Montana.

“Once complete and the dust has settled, our wish and hope is that life on the Faldo Farm includes a future filled with visits from my children, grandchildren, Lindsay’s family and all our friends,” Faldo wrote. “As for me, I hope to often be found out back on the East Gallatin River, with a rod, waiters, and the local trout.”

Meanwhile, CBS plans to replace Faldo with Trevor Immelman, according to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. McManus spent the last few months searching for the network’s new lead analyst and eventually settled on the 2008 Masters champion, who first joined the CBS crew in 2019.

“The name that kept coming up all the time was Trevor Immelman,” McManus told SBJ. “Trevor is a great team player. The game is becoming increasingly more international, and he’s got international pedigree. Listening to his work on the Masters, he just became the most logical and best choice.”