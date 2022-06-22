Skip to main content
NFL Network to Name Jamie Erdahl New ‘Good Morning Football’ Host, per Report

NFL Network has a new host for its signature morning show, Good Morning Football. Jamie Erdahl, a prominent host and sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will fill the seat vacated by Kay Adams, the New York Post reports. She joins co-hosts Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt on the show.

Erdahl has been with CBS since 2014, working on the network’s SEC Game of the Week as well as sidelines during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. 

NFL Network would not confirm the news to the Post.

Adams, who helped launch the show in 2016, left earlier this year. She was reportedly in the running to host Amazon’s Thursday Night Football pregame show this fall, but the job ultimately went to Charissa Thompson, the Post reports

Good Morning Football may not be done adding talent, either. The show has yet to hire a permanent replacement for former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson, who left for CBS This Morning in 2021.

