Charissa Thompson, the current host of Fox NFL Kickoff, is expected to finalize a deal with Amazon to become the new Thursday Night Football pregame show host this fall, according to a report from Andrew Marchand of The New York Post.

Thompson and Amazon are in the final stages of contract negotiations, and once complete, Thompson is expected to be teamed with former tight end Tony Gonzalez. Thompson is likely to remain in her role with Fox as part of the agreement.

The expectation for Thompson to join Amazon’s new NFL package comes after the network failed to come to terms on an agreement with former Good Morning Football host Kay Adams, per the report.

Amazon’s team is starting to come together with just a few months until the official launch of the package. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the games, while Thompson and Gonzalez will be at least two of the members of the pregame show.

The New York Post previously reported that there’s potential for Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch and recently retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to also play a role in the pregame coverage.

ABC’s Kaylee Hartung remains a candidate for the open sideline reporter job, while Front Office Sports reported over the weekend that Bleacher Report‘s Taylor Rooks could also join Amazon and assist with features reporting as part of the broadcast.

More NFL Coverage: