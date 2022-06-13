Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
LeBron James, Tyreek Hill and LIV Golf on Today's SI Feed
LeBron James, Tyreek Hill and LIV Golf on Today's SI Feed

Charissa Thompson Lands ‘Thursday Night Football’ Gig, per Report

Charissa Thompson, the current host of Fox NFL Kickoff, is expected to finalize a deal with Amazon to become the new Thursday Night Football pregame show host this fall, according to a report from Andrew Marchand of The New York Post.

Thompson and Amazon are in the final stages of contract negotiations, and once complete, Thompson is expected to be teamed with former tight end Tony Gonzalez. Thompson is likely to remain in her role with Fox as part of the agreement.

The expectation for Thompson to join Amazon’s new NFL package comes after the network failed to come to terms on an agreement with former Good Morning Football host Kay Adams, per the report.

Amazon’s team is starting to come together with just a few months until the official launch of the package. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the games, while Thompson and Gonzalez will be at least two of the members of the pregame show. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The New York Post previously reported that there’s potential for Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch and recently retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to also play a role in the pregame coverage.

ABC’s Kaylee Hartung remains a candidate for the open sideline reporter job, while Front Office Sports reported over the weekend that Bleacher Report‘s Taylor Rooks could also join Amazon and assist with features reporting as part of the broadcast.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jun 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) advances home on a two-RBI triple hit by third baseman Eduardo Escobar (not pictured) during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Revealing Each Team’s Best New Player

Mark Canha, Joc Pederson and Trevor Story are their club’s top additions. Who are the others?

By Nick Selbe
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is double teamed by Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston.
Play
Betting

Celtics-Warriors Game 5 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay at SI Sportsbook with +450 odds as the Warriors welcome the Celtics with the series even at 2-2.

By Kyle Wood
shaq-kenny-smith-barkley
Extra Mustard

Kenny Smith Explains How Shaq Learned a Lesson After Getting Embarrassed on TV

Kenny Smith shares hilarious stories about Shaq’s early days, which included a hookah lounge, on ‘Inside the NBA’

By Jimmy Traina
Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (14) catches the ball over San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) for a touchdown during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NFL

Tom Brady: ‘Russell Gage Has to Have Big Year for Us’

The recently-acquired wide receiver is quickly emerging as one of the most important players in Tampa Bay’s offense in 2022.

By Mike McDaniel
An Orioles hat and glove sitting on a bench.
Play
MLB

Baltimore Orioles Chairman Responds to Relocation Speculation

Amid rumors that the team may be relocating, Baltimore chairman John Angelos pushed back.

By Mike McDaniel
Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban
Play
College Football

Texas A&M Asked SEC to Suspend or Fine Nick Saban, per Report

Texas A&M leadership made a plea to the conference after Saban said that the Aggies “bought every player on their team.”

By Mike McDaniel
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8)
Play
NFL

Lamar Jackson Reported to Ravens Mandatory Minicamp

The quarterback must pass a physical before practicing on Monday.

By Mike McDaniel
JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a pass for Pittsburgh.
Play
NFL

JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals If He’d Be Open to Steelers Return

The former Pittsburgh receiver signed with Kansas City as a free agent earlier in the offseason.

By Mike McDaniel