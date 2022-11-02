ESPN has hired Becky Hammon as a studio analyst for its NBA coverage, the latest stop in an extraordinary career for the former player and current coach.

Hammon serves as head coach of the WNBA’s Aces. She recently guided Las Vegas to its first league championship in her first season at the helm.

Hammon made NBA history in 2014, when she became the first woman to serve as a full-time coach in the NBA. She worked as an assistant coach for the Spurs from 2014-22.

Prior to Hammon’s coaching career, the Colorado State alum played for the WNBA’s Liberty and Silver Stars in addition to several international teams.

“I am very excited to contribute to ESPN’s coverage of the NBA this season,” Hammon said in an ESPN press release. “It will be a lot of fun working alongside ESPN’s talented roster of broadcasters and having the opportunity to talk about the game that I love so much.”