5 Great NFL Announcing Moments From Week 4
There's nothing like the NFL. And there's especially nothing like the NFL when something exciting happens. The best broadcasters in the world are tasked with bringing America's new favorite pastime to life. Usually they go viral for flubbing something. But more often than not they do great work as well.
Let's celebrate that instead with a few awesome moments from Week 4.
Ian Eagle: "NO GOOD!"
Much like Mike Breen and his "way off" call in basketball, there are few things more devastating to hear as a fan than Ian Eagle erupt in the booth with a "NO GOOD" on a high-stakes field goal for your team. Jets fans were unfortunate enough to be on a receiving end of such a call on Sunday against the Broncos as Greg Zuerlein missed a 50-yarder to set their defeat in stone. For good measure, Eagle added in a "KNUCKLEBALL" too.
What sets Eagle apart is that viewers can hear how much he enjoys calling games, and his joy never peaks quite like when the game is being decided. This is a classic example. He relishes being able to call this, regardless of the outcome.
Al Michaels gets snippy
Al Michaels has taken a lot of heat over the last year and change for his Amazon Prime broadcasting during Thursday Night Football. Whether you think Michaels still has his fastball or not, there's one thing he can definitely still do— get snippy out there. Michaels' commentary can get biting, which is what happened this past week when the flags were flying during Cowboys-Giants on TNF.
It doesn't settle anything in the debate of where Michaels now falls in the play-by-play power rankings. But sometimes it's just nice to hear an announcer give voice to the hardcore eye roll every fan suffers when the referees get a little overeager.
Mike Tirico stays ready
Tirico had a great performance on Sunday Night Football this week and two moments in particular stood out. One was his call of Derrick Henry's awesome 87-yard touchdown run, which SI's Jimmy Traina wrote about in his weekly column. The other was how quick Tirico was on his feet while calling perhaps the most obscene throw of Josh Allen's career.
Viewers and broadcasters alike have seen a play almost just like this thousands of times. The quarterback escapes the pocket, rolls out slowly while being chased, and once the sideline arrives just chucks the football out of bounds. Based on the energy and cadence of the first half of this play, Tirico clearly thought the same thing was about to happen. And then Allen threw it. Not only was it in play, it was 50 yards down the field and making beeline for a wide-open receiver.
Tirico, despite sounded borderline shocked, didn't miss a beat. True pro stuff, right there.
Joe Davis gets some ambient noise from the crowd
It would be nice for opposing teams if they could avoid Niners standout Fred Warner all game and never throw a pass in his direction but every now and again they have to take the risk. Which didn't work out so well for Jacoby Brissett and the New England Patriots on Sunday. Already trailing 6-0, Brissett tried to force one in over Warner but did not account for superhuman leaping ability.
The tremendous play didn't stop there, though, as Warner simply got back up on his feet and returned the pick all the way for a score.
On FOX, Joe Davis' call was one of genuine excitement to see such a high-caliber play in person and it was elevated by a euphoric SoFi Stadium crowd amplifying the moment.
Tom Brady doesn't hold back
FOX knows that you're going to tune in to watch Tom Brady by virtue of him being Tom Brady. But what if he was just a bit more Tom Brady? We found out during Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory over the Philadelphia Eagles when Kevin Burkhardt, Brady's broadcasting partner, asked about comment made by Baker Mayfield. Mayfield had said he wasn't like a normal quarterback but a cool, fun quarterback which contrasts with Brady's uptight style.
Brady had a pretty solid comeback to pull out of his box of rings.
On one hand Brady made it seem like he's the only one out there interested in winning Super Bowls and that can only be done one way. On the other hand he's certainly won more Super Bowls than anyone else so you can't argue with him.
Mayfield said postgame that his comments were taken out of context and Brady honored Mayfield with a branded award so it appears tensions have been quelled.
Still, a very smart editorial choice by FOX to create this moment, no matter what one thinks of Brady's response.