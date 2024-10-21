5 Great NFL Announcing Moments From Week 7, Including Jim Nantz's Big Call in Green Bay
Adam Amin hits the perfect pitch
There is something just so viscerally satisifying about an announcer's voice rising with the roar of the home crowd. It fires off all the right neurons in a sports viewer's brain— when the crowd gets excited, good things are happening, and when the announcer shouts, good things are happening. When both happen together? Great things are happening.
Adam Amin provided the latest example while calling Sunday's thrilling affair between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. Listen to him hit his crescendo on this Justin Jefferson touchdown as the Minnesota crowd hits peak joy. Few things better in sports.
Chris Rose stays ready
The broadcasters tasked with calling the NFL London games are very rarely treated to quality football, and it can be real easy to be lured into the feeling of resigned complacency that comes with zero expectations for excitement. Staying ready is a big part of the job and especially so across the pond.
So we tip our cap to NFL Network's Chris Rose, who executed perfectly when his moment arrived. The Jacksonville Jaguars' 96-yard punt return touchdown by Parker Washington was easily the most exciting play of the day and Rose killed it, capping off the call with an elite Nestea plunge reference. No notes.
Mike Tirico twists the knife in the hearts of New York's most tortured fans
It's pretty much always fun when NFL announcers reference other sports for a quick quip and Mike Tirico reminded us why on Sunday Night Football this week. With the New York Jets' fourth straight loss unfolding at the same time the New York Mets' season came to an end in Los Angeles at the hands of the Dodgers, Tirico couldn't help but twist the knife.
Jets and Mets fans have not had a lot going for them in the last... many years... so it felt cruel of Tirico to spell it out. Those are the breaks, though.
Jim Nantz still has the goods
CBS sent Jim Nantz and Tony Romo out to Wisconsin for the Houston Texans-Green Bay Packers game, which delivered on all the hype. Brandon McManus blasted a game-winning field goal in what could very well be a Super Bowl preview and Nantz, who has become somewhat overlooked because he's been such a staple for such a long time, had his gravitas cooking.
An announcer either has a Big Game voice or they don't and Nantz can still bring out the best in himself when an exciting scenario unfolds. That he can sound like he still enjoys the pure drama of a moment after all these years is really a testament to his place as one of the all time greats. It's a bummer that people tend to forget this from time to time but thankfully he's always quick with a reminder.
Kevin Harlan had amazing timing
Kevin Harlan, another one of the current icons, was on the microphone for Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Rams. The two losing teams worked together for a thoroughly entertaining game and Harlan was Harlan. His perfectly timed narration of Rams' Kamren Curl executing a scoop and score matched the rising of the crowd and felt entirely holistic.
The sound of the crowd is always so important to the richness of a call and honestly part of that feels outside of the announcer's control but when it works out it feels magical.