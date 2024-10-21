Mike Tirico Casually Crushed Mets and Jets Fans After Steelers' 'SNF' Win
Sunday night was a rough one for fans in the New York area who support the Mets and Jets. It was even more brutal for the large number of people who likely root for both teams.
First the Mets had their surprising postseason run come to an end with a 10-6 loss to the Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS. Then the Jets suffered their fourth straight defeat, falling to Russell Wilson and the Steelers, 37-15.
Not great.
NBC's Mike Tirico very casually destroyed the souls of both fanbases after the Steelers' win when he said:
"A lot of folks in the New York City area who grew up rooting for the Mets and Jets have experienced nights like this, where both teams let them down. The Mets eliminated from their World Series hopes and the Jets have lost their fourth consecutive game."
That was all very accurate. But also maybe a little too soon.