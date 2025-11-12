Aaron Glenn Lives Up To LOLJets Standards With Media Stunt
You would think a man leading a team with a 2-7 record that doesn’t have a legitimate quarterback on its roster would have more important things to do than go out of his way to start fights with the media, but this is the New York Jets we are talking about, so it checks out.
First-year Jets head coach Aaron Glenn first started to get combative with the media a couple of weeks ago when he decided to play coy about whether Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor would be his starting quarterback.
This piece of nonsense was more laughable than offensive because both quarterbacks are terrible. Fields has no business being a starter and Taylor has never been able to become a consistent starter. Yet, Glenn was acting like he was trying to decide between Joe Montana and Steve Young.
Did Glenn think the Jets’ opponents would actually be rattled or confused if they didn’t know whether they would face Fields or Taylor? Fields is 19-39 as an NFL starter. Taylor is 29-29-1 as a starter. And here’s Glenn trying to be cute. Ridiculous on every level.
The Browns really seemed flustered by not knowing that Fields would start last week. Fields put up a whopping 54 yards on 6 of 11 passing.
But because we’re talking about the Jets, one of the most laughingstock franchises in all of sports for pretty much their entire existence, Glenn took things to another level this week.
On Tuesday, he refused to answer questions from the media about injuries and told the assembled reporters at Jets camp that they should direct all questions to ESPN reporter, Rich Cimini.
Huh?
You’re 2-7. Your season is over. And you want to antagonize the New York media? Do you think that is wise? Do you think that will end well?
I get it. Once anyone becomes part of the Jets, things for them to hell in a handbasket, but this is 100% a self-inflicted wound on Glenn’s part.
Good luck getting a break from the New York media after acting this way.