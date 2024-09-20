Aaron Rodgers Made Perfect Mel Kiper Jr. Joke While Discussing Garrett Wilson
The New York Jets' offense, and Aaron Rodgers in particular, appeared to shake off any remaining rust in a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Thursday Night Football.
A sharp Rodgers threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns, displaying the arm strength and talent that has made the four-time MVP one of the best quarterbacks in the league over the last several years.
And while Rodgers did connect for his first touchdown pass with 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, his much-hyped connection with the young Jets receiver has not yet taken flight.
When asked about the slow start with Wilson, Rodgers couldn't help but crack a joke about ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.
"The entire focus of all three defenses we've played have been taking Garrett [Wilson] away," Rodgers said. "Mel Kiper's worst nightmare. A lot of Cover-2. And when there's times we get one-high, we try to go to him, but a lot of two-high all three games."
"They're shading to him, even with stud corners. [Charvarius] Ward in Week 1, [L'Jarius] Sneed in Week 2 and [Christian] Gonzales in Week 3 now. Not a lot of singles. It's a tribute to Garrett and his talent."
Rodgers casually slipped in a joke about Kiper, who on Thursday created an internet stir when he called for the NFL to ban the Cover-2 defense, or two-high safety look that has been the bread-and-butter of defensive coordinators early this year, as well as in years past.
Wilson, a popular third-year breakout candidate among pundits entering the year, has been held to 15 receptions for 150 yards and a score, though he ranks second on the team in receptions and first in receiving yards.
Rodgers still believes the connection to Wilson will be "special."
"Allen (Lazard) and I have a good rapport," Rodgers told Amazon Prime Video's Kaylee Hartung after the game. "Once (No. 5) and I get on that same page, it's going to be special."
Of course, it will also help when defenses stop throwing Kiper's worst nightmare at Rodgers and Wilson.