Fox Sports Host Ripped Aaron Rodgers for Not Showing Up on a Team He Hasn’t Joined Yet
The discourse around Aaron Rodgers took a turn for the bizarre over the weekend when Fox Sports host Joy Taylor blasted the veteran quarterback for not showing up to the first day of the Pittsburgh Steelers' OTAs.
The only thing was—Rodgers isn't a member of the Steelers, yet. The 41-year-old is still a free agent at the moment and hasn't made a decision on where he'll play, or if he'll play, in 2025.
But Taylor appeared to already think Rodgers played for the Steelers as she tore into him for disrespecting the organization by playing hooky during OTAs.
"We're sitting around talking about Aaron Rodgers is not there on the first day of OTAs. Mandatory or not, where is your pride? Where is your dignity? Where is your respect for the game, where is your respect for the organization?" Taylor said on the Fox Sports show, Speak. "He's never played there before. He doesn't know any of his teammates. He doesn't know the streets to get to the facility. He doesn't know the doctors, he doesn't know the rehab crew... Why would you not be there?"
The obvious answer to Taylor's seemingly rhetorical question is that Rodgers is not currently a quarterback for the Steelers, and therefore bears no loyalty or responsibilities to Coach Tomlin and the team. Fans were quick to point out this fact on social media: