'That's a Joke': Terry Bradshaw Slams Aaron Rodgers As Steelers Wait on QB's Decision
At least in their public-facing comments, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been nothing but gracious while waiting for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers to sign with their team.
They haven't dismissed him, haven't disparaged him in public, and, as it would appear, have been operating on his timeline, considering the prevailing belief now is that the two sides have some sort of handshake agreement in place.
But of course, a handshake agreement is not the same as pen to paper. And the front office would no doubt prefer to have the contract signed and the saga behind them, lest they have gone through this courtship for nothing.
Well, former Steelers quarterback and Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw isn't impressed by said courtship. And re: public comments, he has clearly opted not to follow the franchise's lead.
"That's a joke," Bradshaw said during 103.7 The Buzz's Morning Mayhem show on Tuesday, per Steelers Depot. "That is to me just a joke. What are you going to do? Bring him in for one year? Are you kidding me?"
Rodgers is expected to sign a one-year contract, with the Steelers using him as a bridge until rookie quarterback Will Howard has some more experience under his belt, or they can draft another option next spring.
"That guys needs to stay in California," Bradshaw continued. "Go somewhere and chew on bark. Whisper to the gods out there."
For what it's worth, the same man who wrote a Rodgers biography in 2024 thinks the quarterback is delaying his commitment as long as possible in case he has to miss mandatory minicamp. In one of his few media appearances during this whole ordeal, the 41-year-old said his delay was caused in large part by issues in his personal life. So, rather than miss minicamp and cause a media maelstrom, as was the case with the New York Jets, he could just wait until he is totally sure and his personal issues are resolved.
But whatever his reasoning, the NFL world is getting tired of waiting. And Bradshaw's comments are indicative of that.