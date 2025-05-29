SI

Adam Schefter’s Old 2025 NBA Finals Prediction Could Actually Come True

An old clip of Adam Schefter predicting the 2025 NBA Finals could come true.

Eva Geitheim

Broadcaster Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Broadcaster Adam Schefter of ESPN. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Adam Schefter might be an NFL insider, but his NBA predictions don't look too shabby either.

A resurfaced NBA Today clip from last September showed Schefter predicting that the Oklahoma City Thunder would beat the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals this year.

"I'm going to take the New York Knicks versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, and I'm going to crown Oklahoma as the new NBA champion," Schefter said before joking, "And if they do go ahead and win it, I will officially be applying to take over Woj's job and become the new NBA insider."

That prediction took place on the same day that longtime senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced his retirement from ESPN, and before Shams Charania was later named ESPN's new NBA insider in October.

Though it's unlikely that Schefter would take over for Charania, Schefter's championship prediction is close to coming true. The Thunder officially advanced to the NBA Finals after their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, though it appears less likely that the Thunder will be facing the New York Knicks, who trail the Indiana Pacers 3-1 in the Eastern Conference finals. Unless the Knicks come back to win the series, Schefter's matchup prediction will not be correct, but he still could predict the actual champion correctly.

