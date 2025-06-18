Adam Schefter Admits He's Interested in Continuing Reporter Role in New Sport
Adam Schefter is the most famous NFL newsbreaker in sports media, but his interests extend beyond the gridiron. ESPN has previously given him the opportunity to work as an NBA sideline reporter, and this weekend he will report live from the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn.
Schefter, who will cover the group featuring Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley, told the Pat McAfee Show that this is a one-off opportunity for now, but it is pretty clear that he hopes it opens up more opportunities in the sport, likening his minute-to-minute coverage of football to eating the same meal for dinner every night.
"Well, it's just tomorrow's the opportunity to be honest, but I do think there is an opening in the golf space,” he told McAfee. “And I think that in time, that’s something that would interest me. I love what I do. I’m very happy doing what I do. I want to keep doing it. But I’ve done it for 35 years, too. And if you have grilled chicken every night, every once in a while, it’s nice to have the stir-fried chicken and just mix it up a little bit, right? And so try some different things. And that's all this is."
Athletes and other entertainers have long had interest in crossing over into other sports and venues. For Schefter, this is no different.
"When I did the NBA sidelines, that was unbelievable. I love it. And you know what it's like in the sports world," Schefter said. "If there are athletes and entertainers who show up in your universe, they love to be a part of the football world. The people of the football world love to be a part of the entertainment and artists' world. So there's a little bit of overlap there, and I love stepping into a new venue where I don't know what the hell I'm doing tomorrow."
Adrian Wojnarowski, Schefter's former NBA counterpart at ESPN, clearly felt burned out by the fast-paced, nonstop world of being an insider when he abruptly stepped away last year, opting to become the general manager for the men's basketball program at his alma mater St. Bonaventure.
ESPN's decision to let Schefter work in some other sports and explore non-football avenues could help keep him engaged.